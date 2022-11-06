World's Best Cheese 2022 Winner Revealed; 'Really Refined, Hand-crafted & Melts On Tongue'

Can you select the best cheese when there are 4,400 varieties of cheese in front of you? Well, it is difficult. Here is a unique contest where 4,400 varieties of cheese from across the world competed against each other for the title of World's Best Cheese at the World Cheese Awards, which took place in Wales, UK.

This was the 34th edition of the world cheese awards entries, which was held on 2 November and has around 4,434 entries from 42 countries as per the information shared by the organisers of the World's Best Cheese 2022.

World's best cheese 2022 held in UK

The winner of the world cheese award was Le Gruyere AOP Surchoix which was titled World Champion Cheese. The contest was assessed by a panel of 250 top international judges which included Whole Foods Market’s global cheese buyer Cathy Strange, Patricia Michelson, founder of the cheese-focused retailer and café La Fromagerie, owner of Ukrainian retail chain Cheese Kingdom Denis Priimagi, and Davide Fiori from Luigi Guffanti 1876 in Italy.

The judges shortlisted 98 super gold champions, which was further narrowed down to sixteen participants. As reported by CNN, judges described the Le Gruyere AOP Surchoix, entered by Swiss cheese-maker Vorderfultigen and affineur (refiner) Gourmino, as a "really refined, hand-crafted cheese" that melts on the tongue and has notes of herbs, fruits and leather.

"A cheese with a lot of taste and bouquet." It is slightly crumbly and made from raw cow's milk. Gorgonzola Dolce DOP made by De' Magi in Italy secured the second position, while the 3rd position was secured by Alde Fryske, which was made by Dutch cheesemakers De Fryske.

However, the top 16 super gold winners were declared by the world's best cheeses for 2022 officially. Among these sixteen contenders, four were UK cheese varieties, three from France and three from Italy, and one each from the USA, Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, Spain and Belgium.

The organiser and the managing director of the Guild of Fine Food, John Farrand, told CNN, "One such victory can push a tiny artisan cheese maker into the big time." He also gave an example of a Norwegian cheese producer, who won a few years ago when he was on the verge of retirement and is now a built-into major cheese exporter.