World's Largest Pokemon Collection Set To Be Auctioned, Likely To Fetch Up To Rs 2.7Cr

The world's largest pokemon collection with more than 20,000 items is set to be auctioned. The pokemon collection gathered by a super-fan for more than 25 years is set to be sold in a single lot by Hansons Auctioneers on October 28. Hansons, an auction firm based in United Kingdom believes that the collection of Pokemon could fetch £250,000 (Rs 2,33,58,930 ) - £300,000 (Rs 2,80,23,778.95).

An anonymous woman from Hertfordshire has amassed a world record number of items in the Pokemon collection, according to the statement released by Hansons. The Pokemon collection includes folders filled with trading cards, sealed box sets, rare cards books, stationery, figures, plush toys, Pokemon stands, apparel and clothing. The collection set for auction includes items from the United Kingdom, the US, France, Japan and other nations. The woman revealed that from childhood, she used to spend money on pokemon. According to the woman, she has decided to sell her collection after gathering items for 25 years due to "financial reasons." The woman stressed that she will continue to have some items for sentimental reasons.

'Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own single largest collection of Pokemon': David

The superfan of Pokemon claimed her place in the book of Guinness World Records in 2009 when her collection of items reached 12,113. However, the collection of items has now risen to over 20,000. According to the auction house, the Guinness World Record certificate, which has been displayed at Hertford Museum will be kept as an "important keepsake." David Wilson-Turner, Head of the Toy Department at Hansons Auctioneers, in a statement, said, “This is a fantastic once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own the single largest collection of Pokemon memorabilia that has ever come to the market. It is currently being stored in a secure lock-up." David Wilson-Turner further added that pokemon has been "soaring in value" in the collectors market for six years. According to David Wilson-Turner, wealthy children in their 20s and 30s who liked Pokemon have started purchasing it and prices have increased. Furthermore, Turner added, "This is a fantastic investment opportunity for a wealthy Pokemon collector or any wise investor."

Image: Twitter/@HansonsUK