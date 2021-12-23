World's Oldest Family Tree Discovered In 5,700-year-old Neolithic Tomb In Cotswolds

An examination of 35 individuals' DNA from a 5,700-year-old Neolithic tomb has produced the world's oldest family tree, revealing that the majority were derived from four women who all had offspring with the same man. The research which has been published in the ‘Nature’ journal shows that the bones and teeth of 35 people were investigated by a study team near the town of Hazleton in the Cotswolds, in one of Britain's finest preserved neolithic graves. According to the research, this significant family is the decedent of first Britain farmers.

Further, the researchers revealed that 27 of the people were biological relatives from a single extended family that spanned five generations. D. Chris Fowler of Newcastle University described the findings as "astounding," as per the Guardian. The study included archaeologists from Newcastle University as well as geneticists from the University of the Basque Country, the University of Vienna, and Harvard University.

Findings of oldest family tree research

However, the researchers could not tell if it was a case of polygamy which includes being in a relationship or married to more than one spouse – or serial monogamy, wherein a person only has one partner at any one time, according to the Daily Mail. About 100 years after farming was brought to Britain, these people lived between 3700 and 3600 BC.

According to the authors, this is the first research to disclose in such detail how pre-historic families were constituted, and it gives unique perspectives into neolithic kinship and burial traditions. There was documentation of males whose mother was buried in the tomb but not with their biological father, and whose mother had offspring with a patriline man, researchers revealed.

Furthermore, ages, genders, and familial links have all been uncovered through DNA analysis. Fowler also stated, “We have built up a much more detailed biographical picture of those individuals which makes them much more relatable to us as people,” citing Fowler, The Guardian reported.

In addition to this, The Hazleton North long cairn is separated into two L-shaped chambered spaces, and a new study indicates that the deceased was buried according to the women from whom they descended. the research concluded by saying, "These first-generation women were socially significant in the memories of this community," The Guardian reported.

(Image: Pixabay/ Representative Image)