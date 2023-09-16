XL bullies will be banned as attacks claim yet more victims: UK PM

United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has promised to ban the American XL bully dog breed, on September 15. The vow from the UK PM comes amid reports of attacks by the animals leading to fatalities. Notably, a recent dog attack suspected to be by the same breed led to a fatality.

Earlier, the UK's home secretary Suella Braverman said she has commissioned advice on outlawing American bully XL dogs. Her statement comes after police said they have been investigating an incident in the central English city of Birmingham on Saturday when a girl was injured by one of the dogs. Two men who intervened were also injured. Braverman has been seeking “urgent advice” on banning a type of American bully dog, highlighting an attack on an 11-year-old girl over the weekend.

“This is appalling. The American XL Bully is a clear and lethal danger to our communities, particularly to children,” Braverman wrote on social media. ”We can't go on like this."



Rishi Sunak on American XL bully dog breed

Taking to X, formally known as Twitter, Sunak wrote, “It’s clear the American XL Bully dog is a danger to our communities. I’ve ordered urgent work to define and ban this breed so we can end these violent attacks and keep people safe”.

With the tweet, there was a video attached in which the UK PM highlighted the danger of the American XL bully dog to the communities, especially to the children. Sunak said, “I share the nation’s horror in the videos we all see. Yesterday, we saw another suspected XL bully dog attack, which has tragically led to a fatality. It’s clear that it’s not about a handful of badly trained dogs. It’s a pattern of behaviour, and it cannot go on."

Further, he added that his government has started to work to stop this attack and protect the public. He has also shared that he has tasked ministers to gather police and experts to define the breed of dogs behind this attack, with the view to then outlawing it. “It is not currently a breed defined in law, so this fight of the first step must happen. We will then ban the breed under the Dangerous Dogs Act, and new laws will be in place by the end of this year. These dogs are dangerous. I want to reassure the public that we will take all necessary steps to keep people safe,” said the UK PM while addressing in the video, uploaded from his official X account.