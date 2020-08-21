Yale Professor Warns Of ‘life Or Death Consequences’ As University Plans To Reopen

In an official statement on August 20, a professor at Yale University warned of dire consequences with respect to the reopening of the university for the fall semester in view of the COVID-19 situation in the US. Psychology professor, Laurie Santos, stressed that the students’ behaviour on campus could lead to "life or death consequences" in an email that she sent dated July 1, 2020, ANI reported. Earlier, in a press release on the university’s website, President Peter Salovey and Provost Scott Strobel announced that Yale will welcome graduate and professional school students and a portion of the undergraduate population back to campus for the fall semester.

"While things will, of course, continue to evolve as the COVID-19 situation changes, it's safe to say that your life in residence in the coming academic year will not be anything like the life you remember at Yale before COVID-19," ANI quoted Santos as saying, citing media reports’ that accessed the mail she sent to students of Silliman College, Yale University.

Further, it mentioned that Santos asked students to "emotionally prepare for the fact that your residential college life will look more like a hospital unit than a residential college.” However, students at Yale who’ve been enrolled at Silliman appreciated the professor’s honesty, as per the agency report. A student in the junior year was quoted saying, "I appreciated that she was trying to be as transparent as possible. The email was needed—it felt at the time like the larger university administrators were saying 'Don't worry, everything will be okay’.” Furthermore, the student named Brown suggested that it would be appropriate to, in fact, take a year’s gap from the university until COVID-19 in the US was under control.

Read: South Korea Gears Up For More Testing As Coronavirus Cases Increase

Read: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Tally Rises To 29 Lakhs; 3,34,67,237 Samples Tested

Health and safety protocol contract

Yale spokeswoman Karen Peart said that the leaders "will continue to emphasize collective responsibility for adherence to health and safety rules and for behaviour conducive to public health and education,” ANI quoted, citing US media reports. “President Salovey said in his August 14 update to students that each member of the Yale community plays a vital role in maintaining the health and safety of our community. Every single one of our choices, from putting on a face covering to maintaining distance from others, makes a difference,” it quoted Peart as saying. Santos also sent a contract to the students returning to campus to be duly signed. It asked them to follow health and safety protocol and included details for mandated COVID-19 testing and contact testing, reports confirmed.

Read: Coronavirus Vaccine Trials To Begin In Peru

Read: KGMU VC Tests Positive For Coronavirus

(Inputs from ANI/Image Credit: Yale University Website)