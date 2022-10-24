'You Have My Full Support': Liz Truss Tells Rishi Sunak As He Wins The UK PM Race

Rishi Sunak has won the Prime Ministerial race in the UK after contender Penny Mordaunt announced her decision to step out from the competition for the position. On Monday, Liz Truss, who recently resigned as UK’s Prime Minister, congratulated Rishi Sunak for his win.

Taking to Twitter, Liz wrote, “Congratulations Rishi Sunak on being appointed as Leader of the Conservative Party and our next Prime Minister.” She added, “You have my full support.”

Truss stepped down from the post of UK Prime Minister on October 20 after facing widespread criticism for her government’s mini-budget, which was announced by her Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng in September. Truss’s decision to sack Kwarteng following the financial turmoil in the market had made him the shortest-serving Chancellor of the Exchequer of the UK since 1970 after Iain Macleod.

Moreover, Liz Truss became the shortest-serving UK Prime Minister after she announced her resignation. The former UK Prime Minister served in the post for only 45 days.

Sunak has Theresa May’s support as well

Amid congratulatory messages from various UK MPs, Rishi Sunak was shown support by Theresa May, UK’s former Prime Minister. Ex-PM Theresa tweeted that Sunak had her “full support.”

"Congratulations Rishi Sunak on becoming Leader of the Conservative Party. Rishi will provide the calm, competent, pragmatic leadership our country needs at this deeply challenging time. He has my full support," she wrote in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Ex-UK PM David Cameron also congratulated Sunak through a tweet, joining Scotland’s first minister.