Zelenskyy Congratulates Rishi Sunak, 'set To Strengthen Ukraine-UK Strategic Partnership'

After Rishi Sunak was formally appointed as the UK's 57th Prime Minister on Tuesday, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated him on ‘taking office as Prime Minister of UK’.

Taking to Twitter, Zelenskyy wished Rishi Sunak to ‘successfully overcome all the challenges'.

On his official Twitter handle, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, “Congratulations to Rishi Sunak on taking office as Prime Minister. I wish you to successfully overcome all the challenges facing British society and the whole world today. I am ready to continue strengthening the Ukraine-UK strategic partnership together.”

In his first speech as the UK Prime Minister at Downing Street, Rishi Sunak noted that Russia's Putin has been presenting a threat in Ukraine. Notably, the Indian-origin Rishi Sunak is the youngest to hold the UK's top post in 200 years.

According to PA media, after becoming the Prime Minister of the UK, Rishi Sunak met with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace. At Buckingham Palace, Sunak was also greeted by Sir Clive Alderton, principal private secretary to the king and queen consort, the monarch’s equerry, Lt Col Jonny Thompson, and Sir Edward Young, joint principal private secretary to the king, according to the PA Media.

'Ukraine war must be seen to conclusion': Rishi Sunak in his first speech

Addressing Tory MPs at the 1922 Committee meeting, Rishi Sunak said, "I understand how difficult this moment is after billions of pounds have been used to combat COVID and after all the dislocations that caused in the midst of a terrible war that must be seen successfully to its conclusion. I fully appreciate how hard things are."

During his address, Sunak vowed, "To bring our party and our country together because that is the only way we will overcome the challenges we face." "We now need stability and unity. And I will make it my utmost priority to bring our party and our country together,” he said.