  • UK PM Starmer Vows Strong Support for Ukraine, Says No Plan to Speak With Putin

Published 06:40 IST, November 18th 2024

UK PM Starmer Vows Strong Support for Ukraine, Says No Plan to Speak With Putin

Speaking with reporters on the way to the meeting in Brazil, Starmer said he wouldn't speak to Putin as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz did on Friday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer | Image: X@ Volodymyr Zelenskyy
