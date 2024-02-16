Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 23:29 IST

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Meets Jordan's King Abdullah II in London

The meeting comes as Sunak faces down questioning over economic issues as news broke of the British economy falling into recession.

Associated Press Television News
UK
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Jordan’s King Abdullah II met with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street on Thursday. The pair met at the doorstep of the Prime Minister's residence and shook hands before holding an informal meeting inside. The meeting comes as Sunak faces down questioning over economic issues as news broke of the British economy falling into recession at the end of 2023 for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Declaring that “every innocent life lost in Gaza is a tragedy,” President Joe Biden earlier welcomed Jordan’s King Abdullah II to the White House for talks on how to end the months-long war and plan for what comes afterward. The meeting with Abdullah comes as Biden and his aides are working to broker another pause in Israel’s war against Hamas in order to send humanitarian aid and supplies into the region and get hostages out. The White House faces growing criticism from Arab Americans over the administration’s continued support for Israel in the face of rising casualties in Gaza since Hamas launched its Oct 7 attack on Israel.

“The key elements of the deal are on the table,” Biden said alongside the king, though “there are gaps that remain.” He said the US would do “everything possible” to make an agreement happen: a pause to fighting for at least six weeks and the release of the remaining hostages held by Hamas.

