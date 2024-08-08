sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Vinesh Phogat | Israel-Hamas War | Bangladesh Crisis | Sheikh Hasina | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • World /
  • UK Riots: British Police Prepare for Violence But Find Peaceful Anti-Racism Protesters Instead

Published 07:54 IST, August 8th 2024

UK Riots: British Police Prepare for Violence But Find Peaceful Anti-Racism Protesters Instead

Stand up to Racism and other groups had planned counter-protests in response, but in most places they reclaimed their streets with nothing to oppose.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
UK Riots: British Police Prepare for Violence But Find Peaceful Anti-Racism Protesters Instead
UK Riots: British Police Prepare for Violence But Find Peaceful Anti-Racism Protesters Instead | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

07:54 IST, August 8th 2024