UK's Foreign Secretary Visits Ukraine as President Zelenskyy Discloses Troop Losses

Kyiv: British Foreign Secretary David Lammy arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday, bringing a new support package for Ukraine. This visit came just a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed that over 45,000 of his country's troops had lost their lives in the nearly three-year-long conflict with Russia.

During his visit, Lammy was expected to announce a new support package valued at 55 million pounds (approximately USD 69 million). Part of this aid includes 3 million pounds allocated to send Ukrainian grain to Syria, which is struggling with the devastating effects of war, through the World Food Programme.

British officials say the goal is to replace grain Syria received from Russia when it was ruled by deposed President Bashar Assad, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Britain says much of that grain was stolen from Ukrainian land occupied by Russia's invading army.

Lammy is also pledging 17 million pounds to help repair Ukraine's energy system, which Russia has repeatedly pounded.

Lammy's trip followed last month's visit by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, when the British and Ukrainian leaders signed what they called a “100-year partnership.” It was part of a European show of support for Ukraine as the return of President Donald Trump brought questions about continued US backing for the country.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy said in an interview broadcast Tuesday night that the war has killed 45,100 Ukrainian troops. The fighting also has injured close to 390,000 troops, he told Piers Morgan Uncensored on YouTube.