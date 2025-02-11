UK's 'Trump-Style' Immigration Crackdown Targets Indian Restaurants Over Illegal Employment

London: The United Kingdom has intensified its crackdown on illegal immigration, targeting workplaces employing undocumented workers in US's Trump administration style. The Labour government has launched a large-scale operation, described as a ‘UK-wide blitz,’ with authorities raiding Indian restaurants, nail bars, car wash shops, and other businesses suspected of hiring illegal migrants.

With Home Secretary Yvette Cooper personally overseeing the operations, the Home Office reported that January saw record enforcement activity. Officials raided 828 premises across the country, which is a 48% increase in the number from last year, leading to 609 arrests—marking a sharp 73% rise from the previous January. A single raid on an Indian restaurant in Humberside resulted in seven arrests and four detentions, highlighting the scale of the crackdown.

“The immigration rules must be respected and enforced,” said Cooper, emphasizing that illegal employment has gone unchecked for too long. She stated that such practices not only allow exploitation but also encourage dangerous Channel crossings by migrants hoping to find work in the UK.

“For far too long, employers have been able to take on and exploit illegal migrants and too many people have been able to arrive and work illegally with no enforcement action ever taken,” she added.

With the rise of Reform UK in opinion polls, Prime Minister Keir Starmer is under pressure to demonstrate a tough stance on illegal immigration. His government has implemented high-profile deportation flights, using bespoke charter jets to remove hundreds of “immigration offenders” to various countries.

Just like America, UK authorities have also released video footage of deportation processes. One such clip shows migrants being led from buses onto chartered aircraft, with some reportedly convicted of serious crimes such as drug offences, theft, rape, and murder. The government claims that since Labour took office, nearly 19,000 foreign criminals and illegal migrants have been removed from the UK.