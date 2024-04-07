×

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 17:44 IST

UK Shocker: Man Kills Wife and Chops Her Body Into 200 Pieces, Pays Friend £50 To Help Dispose It Of

A man in the UK's Lincolnshire killed his wife, chopped her body into several pieces and gave it to his friend to dispose it of for £50.

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
World News: A man in the United Kingdom's Lincolnshire killed his wife, chopped her body into several pieces and disposed it of with his friend. The gruesome murder has shocked the entire UK, where the young man killed his wife, cut her body into 200 pieces and stored the pieces in the kitchen for weeks. The killer has been identified as Nicholas Metson, 28, a citizen of the UK. 

Metson confessed on Friday that he murdered his 26-year-old wife, Holly Barmley, in March 2023. The murderer was hiding the truth from the police, who had been investigating this matter for over a year now. 

Metson has been sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his wife.

Lincolnshire Police told the court that they found blood-soaked sheets in the bathtub of Metson's house, several dark spots on the floor, and a strong smell of ammonia and bleach throughout the house, which led to a strong suspicion.

Holly Barmley's mother told the court that her daughter had been married to Nicholas Metson for almost 16 months. Metson didn't allow her daughter to meet her family in these 16 months, not even once, she said. Barmley was not happy with her married life, and their marriage was almost on the rocks, said the mother.

The killer husband's lawyer asserted that his client has been diagnosed with ‘Autism spectrum disorder’, which led to the murder.

Published April 7th, 2024 at 16:51 IST

