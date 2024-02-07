Advertisement

A 20-year-old woman from South London, Morgan Maria Ribeiro, tragically passed away after undergoing weight loss surgery in Turkey. According to Metro, she and her partner Jamie Brewster traveled to Turkey earlier this month for gastric sleeve surgery. Mr. Brewster mentioned that Ms. Ribeiro had thoroughly researched the procedure, which cost £2500 (Rs 2,64,359). She underwent the surgery on January 5 and was discharged from the clinic, receiving clearance to fly home three days later.

Emergency Landing

Her health took a severe downturn during the return flight to Gatwick Airport, prompting the pilots to initiate an emergency landing in Serbia. Subsequently, she was swiftly transported to the hospital, where medical professionals diagnosed her with septic shock resulting from an infection. The infection stemmed from an incision in her small intestine that had occurred during the weight loss surgery. Regrettably, her condition worsened leading to a heart attack on January 9 and she was placed in an induced coma.

Four days later on January 13 the 20-year-old passed away in Belgrade.

Encrypted post on social media

Before the gastric sleeve surgery, Ms. Ribeiro posted a concluding TikTok video with a caption, ''My last post before weight loss surgery - see you on the other side.''

Maria's heartbroken mother Erin Gibson told The Independent she ''never wants this to happen to another daughter''.

Maria's weight struggles and bullying trauma

'By the time I found out it was too late, she was already on the plane. I had that sinking feeling because I'd heard horror stories about Turkey. I never want this to happen to another daughter. I don't want her life to be in vain,'' said Erin.

The mourning mother revealed that her daughter had faced weight-related challenges in the past and had been subjected to bullying from a young age.

''Growing up she was bullied a lot, she's always battled with her weight and been a bigger girl and she had a rough time with it. I told her she was beautiful inside and out, she was a beautiful girl,'' she added.

Ms. Gibson is currently fundraising £10,000 for the funeral expenses and to repatriate her daughter's body to the UK.

"We are supporting the family of a British woman who died in Belgrade and are in contact with the local authorities. We urge anyone considering a medical procedure abroad to review our travel advice and the relevant guidance from the NHS and other professional bodies," said a government spokesman.

What is gastric sleeve surgery and how does it aids weight loss?

Gastric sleeve surgery is provided to individuals dealing with clinical obesity to assist in weight reduction. This procedure entails the removal of a portion of the stomach, creating a sleeve-like structure. This results in a smaller stomach size, ultimately curbing hunger.

Another such incident in Turkey

The heartbreaking incident follows closely on the heels of another unfortunate event where a British woman lost her life after undergoing a Brazilian bum-lift operation in Turkey. According to her family, she was en route to the clinic in Istanbul for a post-procedure check-up when she suffered a heart attack in a taxi on the way to the hospital.



