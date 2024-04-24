3 People Stabbed in Wales, Suspect Apprehended

Advertisement

A startling incident unfolded at Amman Valley School in West Wales, as Dyfed-Powys Police responded to reports of three individuals sustaining injuries. While details are still emerging, unconfirmed reports suggest the incident involved a stabbing.

First Minister Vaughan Gething expressed his shock at the news, emphasizing the gravity of the situation. He stated, “Shocked to hear news of a serious incident in Rhydaman. A deeply worrying time for the school, families and community. Diolch to first responders.”

The suspect has been arrested

According to the police, they have arrested a suspect in connection with the incident, and there is no ongoing search for additional suspects. The ages of those injured and the arrested individual have not been disclosed.

Injured individuals are receiving treatment

Emergency services, including two air ambulances, swiftly arrived at the scene, joined by multiple police vehicles. The injured parties are currently receiving treatment, while investigations continue.

Despite footage circulating on social media platforms purportedly showing the aftermath of the stabbing, the police have urged the public to refrain from speculation while the investigation is ongoing.

Here is what you need to know

According to a report from Sky News, Amman Valley School, also known as Ysgol Dyffryn Aman, caters to approximately 1,450 school pupils and 270 sixth form pupils. Maintained by Carmarthenshire County Council, the bilingual comprehensive school serves students aged between 11 and 18.

The school has been closed temporarily as authorities work to understand the full extent of the incident and ensure the safety of the students and staff.

The police spokeswoman stressed, “We would ask that people do not speculate while there is a police investigation ongoing,” emphasizing the importance of allowing the investigative process to unfold without interference.