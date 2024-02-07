Advertisement

London - As the race to the White House gets intense, Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson gave his endorsement to Former US President Donald Trump, insisting that his return to the Oval Office could be “just what the world needs”. While writing a column for the British news outlet DailyMail, Johnson argued that if Trump supported Ukraine in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, his leadership could turn out to be a “big win for the world”. However, despite the British premier's aspirations, Trump has continued casting doubt on America's support for Kyiv. While he said that he could end the ongoing conflict in just “24 hours”, Trump's inclination towards Russian President Vladimir Putin is a known fact.

"I simply cannot believe that Trump will ditch the Ukrainians; on the contrary, having worked out, as he surely has, that there is no deal to be done with Putin, I reckon there is a good chance that he will double down and finish what he started – by giving them what they need to win," the former UK Prime Minister wrote in the Daily Mail article. "If that is the case, then there is every chance, under Trump, that the West will be stronger, and the world more stable," he added, Contrary to Johnson's proclamations, the former US President has been openly critical of NATO's outright support for Ukraine.

Trump's unpredictability will be the ‘deterrent’

In the column, Johson mentioned that Trump's willingness to use arms and his unpredictability can deter the enemies of the West. “He has been caught saying a few unguarded things,” Johnson averred. “What the world needs now is a US leader whose willingness to use force and sheer unpredictability is a major deterrent to the enemies of the West," he added. He went on to mention that Trump is also interested in “a proper free trade deal” with the United Kingdom, which can turn out to be good for the country.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy invited Trump to visit Kyiv and see the situation. “Yes please, Donald Trump – I invite you to Ukraine," Zelenskyy told Channel 4 while commenting on Trump's claims that he can end the Russia-Ukraine war within 24 hours. “If you can stop the war in 24 hours I think it will be enough to come to Kyiv, on any day I am here," he added.