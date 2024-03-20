×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 21:05 IST

Breach as Hospital Staff Where Kate Middleton Had Surgery 'Tried to Access Her Medical Records’

It is understood that at least one staff member from the hospital tried to access Kate’s medical data.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton | Image:AP
British hospital where Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton had an abdominal surgery, is under investigation after it was reported that the staff attempted to access her private medical records. The incident unfolded amid the mysterious disappearance of Middleton from public engagement since January owing to her health recovery.

It is understood that at least one staff member from the hospital tried to access Kate’s medical data from the time that she was at a private London Clinic in central London in January. She was admitted to the hospital for abdominal surgery on 16 January and has since been recovering. None of the details about Princess of Wales’ surgery has been made public and the records at the hospital have been confidential.

Kate’s admission documents were supposed to be kept ‘private’

Kensington Palace had previously clarified that the surgery of Kate wasn’t cancer-related like that of King Charles III. While the documents pertaining to Kate’s admission to the hospital were kept private, it is understood that the staff has attempted to access some of the medical records illegally. An Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) spokesperson was reported by the British media as saying  that there is confirmed breach of the protocol. "We can confirm that we have received a breach report and are assessing the information provided,” the officer was quoted as saying.

The Kensington Palace was contacted after the apparent breach. The clinic told The Mirror in a statement, "We firmly believe that all our patients, no matter their status, deserve total privacy and confidentiality regarding their medical information.” It added, "This is a matter for The London Clinic.” In 2012 similarly, two Australian DJs attested to extract information in guise of the Queen and the then Prince Charles. They placed a prank call to King Edward VII's hospital where Kate was being treated for acute morning sickness at the time.

The breach has surfaced amid Kate's continued absence from public life after her surgery. Many have been speculating her whereabouts or when she might return to public engagement. 

Published March 20th, 2024 at 21:05 IST

