London: The people in the United Kingdom on Friday wake up with a ground shaking minor tremor after an earthquake of magnitude 2.5 on the Richter scale hits Matlock and Derby, Derbyshire and Belton in Leicestershire. According to the reports, the British people felt the tremors in the early hours today, which created a panic like situation in the area. Notably, the United States (US) has been witnessing earthquake tremors one after the other in the recent past, which is considered to be a rare seismic event in the US.

As per the information, a 2.5 magnitude earthquake was felt in two towns at around 1.42 am. Some of the residents in the region claimed that the tremors even shook their bedside tables and "petrified" them and their pets.

British Geological Survey (BGS), Seismologist, David Galloway stated, “At 2.42 am on April 19, 2024 an earthquake, with a magnitude of 2.5 ML and a focal depth of around 7 km, occurred around 5 km from Belper, Derbyshire. We (BGS) received a few reports, via online macro seismic questionnaires, of the earthquake being felt in Matlock and Derby (Derbyshire) and in Belton (Leicestershire).

The reports described “felt a weak trembling” and “heard a moderate rumbling sound”. This is the largest event detected in the area, within 50 km, since a similar magnitude 2.5 ML earthquake occurred near Buxton, Derbyshire on 2 January 2024, which was felt in Buxton, Dove Holes and King Sterndale.

Galloway added, “Historically, larger earthquakes have been known to occur in the area, the largest being the magnitude 5.3 ML Derby earthquake which occurred on 11 February 1957 and caused widespread damage to chimneys and roofs in the Derby, Nottingham and Loughborough areas and was felt over the whole of the English Midlands.”

