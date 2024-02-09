Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 14:55 IST

Brianna Ghey: Murdered Trans Teen's Father Slams UK PM Rishi Sunak Over 'Degrading' Jibe

The father of the trans teen who was killed in a brutal incident slammed UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak over his comments in the British House of Commons.

Bhagyasree Sengupta
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and murdered trans teen Brianna Ghey
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and murdered trans teen Brianna Ghey | Image:AP
  • 3 min read
London – The father of trans teen Brianna Ghey who was killed in a brutal incident slammed UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak over his comments in the British House of Commons. On Wednesday, Sunak sparked outrage after he joked about the “definition of woman” on the Commons floor on the same day Ghey's mother visited the parliament. The remarks from Sunak came as he clashed with Sir Keir Starmer over the continuing trans debate at PMQs, The Independent reported. During the debate, the British premier accused Starmer of being incapable of “defining a woman”. However, the jibe prompted a major debate across the country with Ghey's father demanding an apology.  

“As the prime minister for our country to come out with degrading comments like he did, regardless of them being in relation to discussions in parliament, they are absolutely dehumanising,” Peter Spooner, father of the murdered teen told Sky News. “Identities of people should not be used in that manner, and I personally feel shocked by his comments and feel he should apologise for his remarks,” he furthered. However, the Prime Minister has refused to apologise for his comments.  “We are bringing the waiting lists down for the longest waiters and making progress, but it is a bit rich to hear about promises from someone who has broken every single promise he was elected on,” Sunak said while slamming Starmer during the PMQs. “I think I have counted almost 30 in the last year. Pensions, planning, peerages, public sector pay, tuition fees, childcare, second referendums, defining a woman - although in fairness that was only 99% of a U-turn,” he added. Sunak was taking a jibe at Starmer's past comments where he claimed that 99.9% of women "haven't got a penis".

Sunak receives backlash from both Tories and Labour 

Meanwhile, Labour Party leader Starmer who met Brianna's mother on Wednesday, condemned the the remark and pointed out that Brianna's mother was in the chamber. "Of all the weeks to say that - when Brianna's mother is in this chamber," Starmer exclaimed. “Parading as a man of integrity when he's got absolutely no responsibility. I think the role of the prime minister is to ensure that every single citizen in this country feels safe and respected, it's a shame that the prime minister doesn't share that,” he added. 

The British Prime Minister also received backlash from his own ranks as well with former junior minister Dehenna Davison calling it a “disappointing joke”. “Wasn’t in Parliament today thanks to a migraine attack so have just caught up on PMQs. The debate around trans issues often gets inflamed at the fringes. As politicians, it’s our job to take the heat out of such debates and focus on finding sensible ways forward, whilst ensuring those involved are treated with respect. Given some of the terrible incidences of transphobia we have seen lately, this need for respect feels more crucial than ever,” Davison wrote on X, formally known as Twitter. “That’s why it was disappointing to hear jokes being made at the trans community’s expense. Our words in the House resonate right across our society, and we all need to remember that,” she furthered. 

Published February 8th, 2024 at 14:55 IST

