English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 19th, 2022 at 18:11 IST

British official predicts attrition war next in Ukraine

British official predicts attrition war next in Ukraine

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

London, Apr 19 (AP) British officials say the next phase of the war in Ukraine is likely to be “an attritional conflict” that could last several months.

A senior UK national security official briefed the Cabinet on Tuesday, as Russia ratcheted up its battle for control of the eastern Donbas region.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said the official told ministers that Russia's greater number of troops was “unlikely to be decisive on its own” against fierce Ukrainian resistance.

The official told Cabinet that there are signs Russia has not learned the lessons from previous setbacks in northern Ukraine, with evidence of troops being committed to the fight in a “piecemeal fashion” and some soldiers and units refusing to fight.

Advertisement

Johnson's spokesman, Max Blain, said the prime minister had told Cabinet that Ukraine's position remained “perilous,” with Russian President Vladimir Putin “angered by defeats but determined to claim some sort of victory regardless of the human cost.” (AP) CPS

Advertisement

Published April 19th, 2022 at 18:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

28 minutes ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

2 hours ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

2 hours ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

2 hours ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

2 hours ago
B Praak

B Praak In Jamnagar

2 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi In Jamnagar

2 hours ago
Shriya

Shriya's Style Moodboard

3 hours ago
Jennifer

Jennifer's Workout Video

3 hours ago
Vidyut

Vidyut Greets His Fans

3 hours ago
Francis Ngannou

Ngannou's extreme power

3 hours ago
Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

4 hours ago
RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

20 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

21 hours ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

a day ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

a day ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Former Supreme Court Judge AM Khanwilkar Appointed as Lokpal Chairperson

    India News6 minutes ago

  2. Viral Video: Young Boy Stunts On Bicycle With Wheels On Fire | WATCH

    World7 minutes ago

  3. Mumbai: Scammer Dupes Woman He Met on Dating App of Rs 8.2 Lakh

    India News8 minutes ago

  4. Rohit's blatant take on players not having the hunger gets lauded

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  5. Arjun Das To Return In Kaithi 2? Actor Says 'It Would Be Great If...'

    Entertainment11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo