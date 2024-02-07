English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 18:51 IST

Britons Face Call-Up to Fight in Military if UK Goes to War with Russia, Top Army Chief Warns

UK's General Patrick Sanders, Chief of the General Staff, said entire country may be mobilised as Britain was now facing its '1937 [WWII] moment.'

Digital Desk
UK Troops WWIII Russia NATO
British troops and military equipment have arrived at the Nato battlegroup base in Tapa, Estonia. | Image:Sergei Stepanov/AP
British Army’s chief on Wednesday warned that the Brits must be prepared to be called up to serve in the military for the King and country if the war breaks out with Russia. The military is 'too small' to handle the conflict on its own, UK's General Patrick Sanders, Chief of the General Staff, said on Wednesday. In a speech, Sanders, said that the nation may be mobilised as Britain was now facing its '1937 moment,' referring to the World War II.

UK’s military count slumps to an all-time low 

As Sanders asked Britons to prepare for war with Moscow amid heightened tensions with military blow NATO, fears stemmed about Ukraine-Russia conflict spiralling into a broader war. UK’s military count has slumped to an all time low over past few years, with numbers falling below 76,000. Sanders, at the International Armoured Vehicles expo in Twickenham, said that while he isn’t advocating for conscription, the mindset of the Britons must shift to think “more like troops.”

“This is our 1937 moment. We are not at war, but must act rapidly so that we aren’t drawn into one through a failure to contain territorial expansion,” UK’s Chief of the General Staff, Patrick stressed.

UK’s Army chief echoed the remarks of NATO’s Admiral Rob Bauer, who this week said nations should be ready to “find more people if it comes to war”, adding that they must also consider “mobilisation, reservists or conscription.” “The discussion is much wider... people that have to understand they play a role... The realisation that not everything is plannable and not everything is going to be hunky dory in the next 20 years.” Previously, UK’s ex Chief of the General Staff of the British Army, General Lord Dannatt, said that UK is facing similar situation as the 1930s, and that there was a rapid decline in the military that calls to ramp up the investments.

Published January 24th, 2024 at 18:51 IST

