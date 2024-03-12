Advertisement

London – A car crashed into the walls of the United Kingdom's Windsor Castle which ultimately led to a coalition of two other vehicles in the region. According to The Great Britain News, the car which was involved in the crash was Volvo. Immediately after hitting the walls of the castle, the car crumbles against the royal residence on Thames Street. The incident took place a day after Princess of Wales Kate Middleton was photographed leaving the castle with her husband Prince William. The British royal couple is currently involved in a major controversy surrounding a highly edited photograph shared by the Kensington royals on Mother's Day.

The police and ambulances immediately closed off the road after the other two cars collided with the Volvo. “Thames Valley Police received a report of a road traffic collision at 7.50 am (local time) this morning (12/3) on Thames Street, Windsor,” A Thames Valley Police spokesperson told local reporters. “The road is expected to be closed for some time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the force by calling 101 or making a report online quoting reference number 43240115038,” the Thames Valley Police furthered. The incident took place after a car crashed into the main entrance of Buckingham Palace on Sunday.

The House of Windsor Struggles with #WhereisKate Controversy

On Sunday, the Princess of Wales was spotted leaving Windsor Castle with her husband Prince William after unleashing controversy over a Mother's Day photograph Kate admitted she edited. Kate has rarely been seen in public since she underwent an abdominal surgery nearly two months ago. While she recovers in private, netizens develop many conspiracy theories surrounding her situation. After the Sunday spotting, Kensington Palace confirmed that she left in a car with William and they were heading to the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London.

Prince William and Kate Middleton spotted leaving the Windsor Castle | Image: X

Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 11, 2024

Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months.



Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day. C



📸 The Prince of Wales, 2024 pic.twitter.com/6DywGBpLLQ — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 10, 2024

The Palace later stated that Kate did not attend the service, but had a private appointment in the church, Sky News reported. In the photograph which is circulating online, the Princess of Wales could be seen looking out of the window.