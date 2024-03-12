×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 16:05 IST

Car Crashes into Walls of Windsor Castle, One Person Treated at the Scene

A car crashed into the walls of the United Kingdom's Windsor Castle which ultimately led to a coalition of two other vehicles in the region.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Car crashes into walls of Windsor
Car crashes into walls of Windsor | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

London – A car crashed into the walls of the United Kingdom's Windsor Castle which ultimately led to a coalition of two other vehicles in the region. According to The Great Britain News, the car which was involved in the crash was Volvo. Immediately after hitting the walls of the castle, the car crumbles against the royal residence on Thames Street. The incident took place a day after Princess of Wales Kate Middleton was photographed leaving the castle with her husband Prince William. The British royal couple is currently involved in a major controversy surrounding a highly edited photograph shared by the Kensington royals on Mother's Day. 

The police and ambulances immediately closed off the road after the other two cars collided with the Volvo. “Thames Valley Police received a report of a road traffic collision at 7.50 am (local time) this morning (12/3) on Thames Street, Windsor,” A Thames Valley Police spokesperson told local reporters. “The road is expected to be closed for some time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the force by calling 101 or making a report online quoting reference number 43240115038,” the Thames Valley Police furthered. The incident took place after a car crashed into the main entrance of Buckingham Palace on Sunday.

Advertisement

The House of Windsor Struggles with #WhereisKate Controversy

On Sunday, the Princess of Wales was spotted leaving Windsor Castle with her husband Prince William after unleashing controversy over a Mother's Day photograph Kate admitted she edited. Kate has rarely been seen in public since she underwent an abdominal surgery nearly two months ago. While she recovers in private, netizens develop many conspiracy theories surrounding her situation. After the Sunday spotting, Kensington Palace confirmed that she left in a car with  William and they were heading to the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London.

Advertisement
Prince William and Kate Middleton spotted leaving the Windsor Castle | Image: X 

The Palace later stated that Kate did not attend the service, but had a private appointment in the church, Sky News reported. In the photograph which is circulating online, the Princess of Wales could be seen looking out of the window. Earlier today, she apologised "for any confusion" after admitting to "editing" a controversial Mother's Day image of her with her three children. “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day,” the Princes of Wales wrote on X. 

Advertisement

Published March 12th, 2024 at 16:05 IST

ViralRepublic DigitalWorld News

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM MODI IN SABARMATI, GUJARAT

Prime Minister Modi

18 minutes ago
PM's Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

WATCH: PM Modi Offered

23 minutes ago
BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya

BJP’s Balmukund Acharya

an hour ago
Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson

Iceland, India Exploring

an hour ago
Delhi Haj Committee Chairman

Delhi Haj Committee

an hour ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina At Airport

an hour ago
Disha Patani

Disha Dons Comfy Attire

2 hours ago
Sonu Nigam

Sonu's Comfy Aiport Look

5 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Jets Off TO Delhi

5 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

7 hours ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

17 hours ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

19 hours ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

20 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

20 hours ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

20 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bond yields steady ahead of inflation data

    Business News8 minutes ago

  2. Groom Asks Bride to Apply Sindoor Breaks Stereotypes, Wins Hearts Online

    India News9 minutes ago

  3. Apple plans to launch new iPad Pro and iPad Air

    Web Stories11 minutes ago

  4. Google ties up with ECI to prevent spread of false information

    Tech 12 minutes ago

  5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates The Re-Developed Kochrab Ashram

    Videos12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo