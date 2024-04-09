×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 23:14 IST

Cooperation Talks Between AUKUS and Other Nations Under Pillar 2 to Commence this Year: UK

The AUKUS alliance members have indicated that Japan will be the first nation they will attempt to engage with for cooperation in Pillar II projects.

Reported by: Digital Desk
The three AUKUS nations have announced their intent to hold colloboration talks with other nations starting this year.
The three AUKUS nations have announced their intent to hold colloboration talks with other nations starting this year. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

London: British Defence Minister Grant Shapps on Monday said that the AUKUS (Australia, the US and the UK) alliance partners would commence collaboration talks with other nations this year, reported Reuters. “We have always said we would engage additional nations in our Pillar Two work as it progresses, and collaborating with like-minded countries will strengthen the partnership further,” Shapps was quoted as saying. 

Specifically, the joint statement made by the defence ministers of the three AUKUS nations mentioned collaboration talks with the nation of Japan with the aim of ensuring “a stable, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region”.

Advertisement

“Recognising Japan's strengths and its close bilateral defense partnerships with all three countries, we are considering cooperation with Japan on AUKUS Pillar II advanced capability projects,” says the AUKUS joint statement. 

What comes under Pillar II of AUKUS?

The statement further notes that under Pillar II of the AUKUS pact, the three member nations are “pooling the talents" of their respective "defense sectors to catalyse, at an unprecedented pace, the delivery of advanced capabilities”.

“Partners are working with investors, private capital, and traditional and non-traditional industry to translate disruptive technology into asymmetric capability for our three defense forces,” it adds.

Advertisement

The statement notes that the AUKUS nations have “developed principles and models for additional partner engagement in individual Pillar II projects”.

While the exact nature of these projects remains unclear, what is certain is that Japan is not being considered as a collaborator under Pillar I of AUKUS. Under Pillar I, Australia was provided access to classifed nuclear propulsion technology, which will eventually allow Australia to field its own fleet of nuclear-powered, conventionally armed submarines.

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 23:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

CSK beat KKR by 7 wickets.

CSK vs KKR standouts

a few seconds ago
NCP (SP) leader Rohini Khadse.

Khadse Daughter Will Stay

2 minutes ago
Ajay Devgn in Maidaan

Ajay Talks About SA Rahim

6 minutes ago
Grounded Helicopter Forces Rahul To Stay Overnight In MP

Grounded Helicopter Force

11 minutes ago
Amar Singh Chamkila

Chamkila BTS Photos

15 minutes ago
Madhuri Dixit Nene

Eid Outfits

16 minutes ago
Deepika Padukone

Celeb-inspired Denim Look

17 minutes ago
Watch EAM S Jaishankar's Biggest Pre-election Interview With Arnab Goswami At 8 PM And 10 PM Only on Nation Wants to Know

S Jaishankar

17 minutes ago
Murder Mubarak

Thrillers Based On Books

18 minutes ago
Rush Hour

Jackie Chan Turns 70

19 minutes ago
"Record actually shows that the DMK was very much party to the decision(s)" made on the Katchatheevu island, Jaishankar told Republic.

S Jaishankar With Arnab

19 minutes ago
Goa

Goa Heatwave

19 minutes ago
Pushpa Part 1

Allu Arjun Turns 42

20 minutes ago
Jaishankar told Republic that he “thought over” joining the saffron party "for weeks" before he actually did join the BJP.

Why Jaishankar Joined BJP

20 minutes ago
lettuce

Veggies To Eat In Summers

21 minutes ago
Byadagi Dry Red Chilli

Indian Chillies To Try

22 minutes ago
Indoor Excercise

Tips to Maintain Fitness

23 minutes ago
MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir share a lovely hug after CSK vs KKR

Dhoni and Gambhir's hug

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ex-Union Min Birender Singh Quits BJP, Set To Join Congress on Tuesday

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Pune Student Kidnapped, Strangulated by 3 Including Friend For Ransom

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Out With Family, Man's Body Cut into '17 Pieces' After Being Hit by Audi

    India News8 hours ago

  4. 'Khichdi Chor Sanjay Raut Stole Poor People's Food': Sanjay Nirupam

    India News8 hours ago

  5. Dinesh Karthik reveals his BIGGEST REGRET to R Ashwin

    Sports 9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo