London - Days after the United States and the United Kingdom unleashed strikes against Houthi military targets in Yemen, UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron warned that Britain would not hesitate to strike Houthi targets again if the rebel group continues with its atrocities in the Red Sea. The former British premier insisted that the attacks were needed since the ruckus created by the Iran-backed group in the Red Sea has the potential to force up prices in the United Kingdom. While writing an op-ed in the Telegraph, Cameron emphasised that through these attacks, the United States and the United Kingdom sent an “unambiguous message” to the Houthis.

“We will always defend the freedom of navigation. And, crucially, we will be prepared to back words with actions," Cameron wrote in the opinion piece which was published on Saturday. The proclamation from the UK Foreign Secretary echoed the same warning issued by US President Joe Biden. “We will make sure that we respond to the Houthis if they continue this outrageous behaviour, along with our allies," Biden averred during an event in Pennsylvania. In the article, Cameron went on to dismiss the Yemeni group's assertion that the recent attack on commercial vessels travelling through the Red Sea is only a response to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and describe such reasoning as “nonsense”. “They’ve attacked ships from countries all over the world, heading to destinations right across the globe," Cameron exclaimed.

Some Londoners condemn the attack

The article was published on Saturday - the same day hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters took to the streets of London to condemn the attack. According to The Telegraph, some of these protesters were heard chanting “Yemen, Yemen make us proud, turn another ship around”, in apparent celebration of the actions of the Iran-backed rebel group. Responding to the visuals from the march Tom Tugendhat, the security minister, went on to slam all those who supported Yemen's actions. “It’s extraordinary to watch young men and women – who I’m sure would tell you they believe in freedom and equality – supporting groups like the Houthis, who have reintroduced slavery and systematically violate the rights of women and girls," the British politician averred.

Meanwhile, on the same day, the Houthis taunted both nations insisting that the strikes that were carried out by the US and UK had no significant impact on their ability to attack vessels passing through the Red Sea. Nasruldeen Amer, a spokesman for the group, said the latest US strike on Friday night would receive “a firm, strong and effective response”. In his article, Cameron praised Rishi Sunak for approving the first set of UK strikes, which he said followed “a request from the US to assist with limited and targeted military action”. “Our joint action will have gone some way to degrade Houthi capabilities built up with Iranian backing. We targeted sites from which we know their attacks were launched. We will carefully assess the impact of what has been done," the British politician averred. “But, more importantly, we have sent an unambiguous message: what the Houthis are doing is wrong, and we are determined to put a stop to it. We will work with allies. We will always defend the freedom of navigation. And, crucially, we will be prepared to back words with actions," he furthered.