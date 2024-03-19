Advertisement

London: Amid Kate Middleton's "disappearance" drama, users across social media platform X on Monday claimed that the BBC's main logo has turned black to denote a crisis looming over the Royal Family.

The BBC Logo is all black now pic.twitter.com/mN0PFXrliV — MaceAhWindu 🇵🇸 (@MaceAhWindu) March 18, 2024

However, these claims don't seem authentic as BBC always uses black in its logo. The media organisation uses different colours for its different properties -- red for new and yellow for sports. According to several sources, the BBC logo has been always black.

BBC uses 3 colours. For the main broadcaster logo, it’s black. Meaning this is what you see on the website at all times. News is red. And the Press Office is blue. BBC did not “change their profile picture/website” to black today. See below, just screenshotted all 3 pic.twitter.com/FRsdXqDQ3I — Kristin Siân Bingham (@KristinBingham) March 18, 2024

Dismissing the rumours, many users said that the BBC has always used black, much before the whole mystery on Kate Middleton came to light or before she was even married.

Newspaper Claims That Kate And Prince William Spotted Together Near Windsor

Prince William and his wife Catherine have been filmed at a farm shop near their Windsor home, The Sun newspaper reported — the first footage of Kate since she had abdominal surgery for an unspecified condition two months ago.

The newspaper published a short clip late Monday that appeared to show William and Kate smiling as they walked together, carrying shopping bags. It said the footage was taken on Saturday in Windsor, west of London.

The Sun quoted Nelson Silva, who said he filmed the video, as saying, “Kate looked happy and relaxed. They look happy just to be able to go to a shop and mingle”. The couple's Kensington Palace office did not comment.

The palace has said Kate, 42, will return to official duties after Easter. That's likely to be once her children go back to school on April 17.

The Sun plastered its front page with “Great to see you again, Kate!” It said it had decided to publish the footage “in a bid to bring an end to what the Palace has called the 'madness of social media.'” Feverish and at times fantastical speculation has swirled about the princess's condition during her absence. The palace has not disclosed details, but said it is not cancer-related.

Kensington Palace released a photo of Kate and her children George, Charlotte and Louis on March 10 to coincide with Mother's Day in the UK. But the move backfire when The Associated Press and other news agencies retracted it from publication because it appeared to have been manipulated, fuelling even more conjecture.

Kate issued a statement acknowledging she liked to “experiment with editing” and apologising for “any confusion” the photo had caused.

Several Users Claim That The Woman in The Video is Not Kate

Refuting media reports, several users on X posted that it was not even Kate in the picture and may been even photoshopped.



(With inputs from agencies)