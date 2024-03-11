First Official Photo of Kate Middleton Post-Surgery Released, Media Outlets Issue 'Kill Order'

Advertisement

London – The first official photograph of Princess of Wales Kate Middleton after her abdominal surgery was recalled by big media outlets over claims that it had been manipulated. According to The Guardian, the image was released by the Kensington Royal to mark Mother's Day in the United Kingdom. The photograph in question showed the Princess of Wales sitting on a chair and surrounded by her three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. This was Middleton's first authorised picture since the one that was clicked during Christmas. Earlier this month, the British royal stirred major headlines after she was clicked while heading out with her mother Carole Middleton.

Shortly after the release of the photograph, it was immediately recalled by photo agencies including the Associated Press, AFP and Reuters. According to The Guardian, the three news outlets put out a “kill notice” to halt the further distribution of the image. “At closer inspection, it appears that the source has manipulated the image,” the AP notice said. A spokesperson from the news agency told The Telegraph that the "photo shows an inconsistency in the alignment of Princess Charlotte’s left hand.” The photograph was posted to the official social media handles of the Prince and Princess of Wales on Sunday morning. “Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months,” the message read. “Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C.” The Kensington Palace mentioned that the image was taken by the Prince of Wales in Windsor earlier this week.

Palace remains ‘Hush-Hush’ about Middleton's health

Kensington Palace, where Catherine and her husband, Prince William, have their offices has not released any sort of new details about Middleton's condition or convalescence. Last week, a grainy photograph of Middleton riding in a car which was driven by her mother was posted by American celebrity gossip site TMZ. The image sparked multiple conspiracy theories with many claiming that the one who was clicked was actually not the Princess of Wales. While the palace has remained hush about Middleton's recovery, they have maintained that the British royal will be back to official duties until and after Easter.

Middleton's last public appearance was during the Christmas Day event which was held at Sandringham, the royal family’s country residence, where she attended church services with her family. Conspiracy theories started swirling after she was not seen leaving the London Clinic, in the city’s Marylebone neighbourhood, on Jan. 29, where she had spent 13 days after the surgery. However, there was only a single shot of William driving near the hospital during that period.