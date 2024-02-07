Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 06:49 IST

From Prayers to Rallies, UK Embraces the Glory of Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

As India gets decked up to witness the grand Pran Pratishtha event, prayers & celebrations were organised in London's Brahmrishi Mission Ashram on Sunday.

Digital Desk
Images from the celebration in London ahead of Pran Pratishtha
Glimpse from the celebration in London ahead of Pran Pratishtha | Image:ANI
London - As India gets decked up to witness the grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, prayers and celebrations were organised in London's Brahmrishi Mission Ashram on Sunday. While speaking to the ANI, the organisers of the event mentioned that they are conducting the celebrations to showcase the great enthusiasm among the Indian diaspora not only in the United Kingdom but all around the world. To commemorate the Pran Pratishtha event scheduled to commence at 12:20 pm on January 22, the United  Kingdom is witnessing vibrant celebrations in Hindu temples across the country.

"Not just India, but the whole world has got 'Rammay'. Lord Ram belongs to the whole world. Celebrations for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony have been planned at 250 places and the Indian diaspora is celebrating the occasion with high fanfare and enthusiasm. Here at Brahmrishi Ashram, people from all parts of India have come to celebrate," Satyam Surana, an Indian student studying at the London School of Economics, told ANI. "United Kingdom is looking like Ayodhya ahead of Pran Pratishtha. Since January 14, every day some or the other programme is taking place. The main events are planned for January 20-22. We are also distributing 'akshat' (blessed rice). I don't think we have been this excited for any other ceremony," Suryaprabha Devi, one of the head priests conducting the ceremony averred. 

Sadhvi Suryaprabha Devi, one of the head priests of the temple, Image: ANI

'Mangal Kalash' from Ayodhya tours the United Kingdom

According to ANI, the 'Mangal Kalash' from Ayodhya is touring all across the United Kingdom and reached the Slough Hindu Temple on Sunday, a day before the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Ahead of the ceremony, 250 Hindu temples in the United Kingdom got decked up to commemorate the historic event. The festivities were not only limited to the temples in the country. Several community events, car rallies and special 'aarti' to 'Akhanda Ramayan' recitations were conducted by Hindu communities in the UK. Many people even went on to call it “Second Diwali” which will mark the “return” of Lord Rama to his “rightful abode”. 

To get into the spirits of all the festivities, the Indian diaspora in the United Kingdom also organised a car rally in London. According to ANI, the rally was attended by the Hindu diaspora, who turned out in huge numbers for the vent. Not only this, over 325 cars also participated in the car rally. In light of this, over 200 temples, organisations and associations in the United Kingdom signed a declaration on Thursday which will be presented to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya before the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. 

(Inputs from ANI)

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 06:49 IST

