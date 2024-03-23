×

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 09:58 IST

From Sunak to Trudeau, World Leaders React to Kate Middleton's Heartbreaking Cancer Diagnosis

Amid brewing speculations about her whereabouts, Princess of Wales Kate Middleton finally opened up about her cancer diagnosis in a heartbreaking video message.

Reported by: Bhagyasree Sengupta
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak | Image:AP
London – Amid brewing speculations about her whereabouts, Princess of Wales Kate Middleton finally opened up about her cancer diagnosis in a heartbreaking video message. In the video which was shared by Kensington Palace on Friday, the British Princess revealed that she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy and called the diagnosis a “huge shock” for the family. Shortly after the announcement, Middleton's family, politicians and other high-profile figures started sharing best wishes for Kate's speedy recovery. In the video, Middleton explained that she was diagnosed with cancer after undergoing abdominal surgery in January.

“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” Middleton exclaimed in the video message filmed in the gardens of Windsor Castle by the BBC. “As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK," she added. Following the announcement, Buckingham Palace released a statement from the British Monarch King Charles II. In the statement, the King exclaimed that he was proud of his daughter-in-law “for her courage in speaking as she did”. “Following their time in hospital together, [His Majesty] has remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks,” Buckingham Palace said. “Both their Majesties will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time." he furthered. Here's a look at how the world leaders reacted to the matter. 

England

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak released a statement after the announcement and insisted that the Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country. “My thoughts are with the Princess of Wales, Prince of Wales, the Royal Family and in particular her three children at this difficult time. The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country as she continues her recovery,” Sunak said in a statement on X, formally known as Twitter.

“She has shown tremendous bravery with her statement today. In recent weeks she has been subjected to intense scrutiny and has been unfairly treated by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media. When it comes to matters of health, like everyone else, she must be afforded the privacy to focus on her treatment and be with her loving family. I know I speak for the whole country in wishing her a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her back in action when she's ready,” he added. 

United States 

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre addressed the matter during a press briefing on Friday. "It is tragic news. It is devastating news and we certainly wish the Duchess of Cambridge a full recovery," Jean-Pierre said during the briefing. “We want to respect their privacy, especially at this time. They have young children. They have a family, so we want to respect their privacy. I don't have anything to share on the president reaching out. We were just learning this literally as I was walking out,” she added. 

Canada 

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau extended his country's support to the British Princess. “My thoughts are with the Princess of Wales, her children, and the entire Royal Family following the news of her cancer so courageously shared,” the Canadian Premier wrote on X, formally known as Twitter. “On behalf of Canadians, I’m sending my support as she undergoes treatment. We’re all wishing her a swift recovery,” he added. 

Scotland 

Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf also mentioned that he is “praying for the swift recovery" of the Princess of Wales. “I'm deeply saddened to hear the news about the Princess of Wales/Duchess of Rothesay. I am praying for her swift recovery. It must be an incredibly difficult time for the whole family,” Yousaf wrote on X. “Royalty or otherwise, she has a right to privacy, which I hope will be respected,” he furthered. 

Northern Ireland 

Northern Ireland's First Minister, Michelle O'Neill, also offered support. “I am very sorry to hear the news of the Princess of Wales’ cancer diagnosis. I send her my best wishes and the strength for her treatment, and a full and speedy recovery. A special word of thought to her young family at this challenging time,” she averred. 

New Zealand

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon mentioned that the thoughts of the Kiwis were with the Princess of Wales. "New Zealand's thoughts are this morning with the Princess of Wales following the news of her cancer diagnosis. I know Kiwis across the world will be wishing her well in her recovery," he said on X.

Shortly after the future queen of the United Kingdom was hospitalised, conspiracy theories and speculations started swirling all around the world. Things started to escalate after multiple news outlets issued a “kill notice” over the photo released by Kensington Palace to commemorate Mother's Day. 

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 09:58 IST

