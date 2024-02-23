English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 13:42 IST

'Safe in India, not Malala': Kashmiri Activist Slams Pakistan Propaganda at UK Parliament | Watch

Kashmiri activist and journalist Yana Mir slammed Pakistan for actively trying to “dent India's image on the international stage”.

Bhagyasree Sengupta
Kashmiri activist and Journalist Yana Mir slams Pakistan
Kashmiri activist and Journalist Yana Mir slams Pakistan in UK Prarliament | Image:X - @MirYanaSY
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

London – In a lethal attack against the “propaganda mechanism” operating in Pakistan, Kashmiri activist and journalist Yana Mir slammed the country for actively trying to “dent India's image on the international stage”. In her statement at the  'Sankalp Divas' hosted by the UK Parliament in London, Mir said that she is completely “safe and free” in Kashmir and called it an integral part of India. She went on to call the international media to “stop dividing” the people of Jammu and Kashmir by promoting such narratives. Mir also stirred headlines after she insisted that "she is not Malala Yusufzai," who had to flee her home country because of all the threats she had received.  

“I am not a Malala Yusufzai, because I am free and safe in my country, India. In my homeland, Kashmir, which is part of India. I will never need to run and seek refuge in your country. I will never be a Malala Yusufzai but I object to Malala for defaming my country, my progressive homeland, by calling it oppressed,” the Kashmiri activist explained in her keynote speech at the British parliament. "I object to all such toolkit members from social media and international media, who have never cared to visit Indian Kashmir but fabricate stories of oppression from there," she added. Mir went on to urge the gathering to stop “polarising Indians on the grounds of religion”. "We won't allow you to break us. This year on Sankalp Divas, all I hope for is that our perpetrators living in the UK and Pakistan will stop maligning my country in international media or on international human rights forums. Stop unwanted selective outrage, and stop trying to polarise Indian society by reporting from your UK living rooms. Thousands of Kashmiri mothers have already lost their sons because of terrorism. Stop coming after us and let my Kashmiri community live in peace. Thank you and Jai Hind," she concluded. 

Advertisement

Mir lauds aborgation of Article 370 

During the event, the Kashmiri activist was felicitated with the Diversity Ambassador Award for championing diversity in the Jammu and Kashmir region. Mir went on to laud the abrogation of Article 370 and outline the progress the region has witnessed since then. Yana took her time to hail the Indian Army's efforts in the region, which included the de-radicalization programmes and substantial investments in youth for sports and education, countering media narratives that vilify the Indian Army. According to ANI, the event was attended by over 100 attendees which included members of the British parliament, local councillors, community leaders, representatives from various organizations, and prominent members of the diaspora.

As per the reports, the event intended to provide a comprehensive overview of the socio-cultural and political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir, underscoring the diverse multi-cultural, multireligious and multi-linguistic nature of J&K. The event was organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Study Centre UK and was attended by notable guests like MP Bob Blackman, MP Theresa Villiers, MP Elliot Colburn, and MP Virendra Sharma.

Advertisement

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 13:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

ViralRepublic DigitalWorld News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

14 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

16 hours ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

16 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

17 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

17 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

17 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

17 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

17 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

17 hours ago
Madhur Bhandarkar And Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Back On Sets

17 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth-Varun Spotted

17 hours ago
Finland FM

Finland FM Elina Valtonen

17 hours ago
austrian labour ministers

Austrian Labour Minister

17 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar takes Shikara

17 hours ago
Gulmarg

Avalanche in Gulmarg

20 hours ago
Ritesh Deshmukh

Riteish's Stylish Look

a day ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's Casual Look

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Players PSG could sign to replace Kylian Mbappe

    Web Stories10 minutes ago

  2. India vs England 4th Test Day 1: Ben Foakes departs! BIG Breakthrough!!

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  3. Triptii Receives A Special Birthday Wish From Rumoured Boyfriend Sam

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  4. Biden Meets Alexei Navalny's Wife & Daughter

    World16 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: PM Modi to Unveil Infra Projects in Varanasi Shortly

    India News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo