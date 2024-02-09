Advertisement

London: United Kingdom King Charles III on Wednesday issued his first statement following the announcement of his cancer diagnosis. The announcement was made by Buckingham Palace on Monday.

Speaking to the public, Charles issued a statement marking the 50th anniversary of the independence of the former British colony Grenada.

This comes before he flew to Sandringham, where he is taking treatment.

The statement read, "I can only say how sorry I am that I cannot be with you in person to mark this momentous milestone, and to enjoy a little Oil Down with you all!"

"My thoughts are with everyone across Grenada, Carriacou and Petit Martinique, and all those in the Grenadian diaspora - ’one people, one family’ - as you celebrate everything you have achieved and all that your future holds. My family join me in sending our heartfelt congratulations to you all," it added.

Furthermore, the 75-year-old monarch also shared special memories he shared with his wife Camilla in Grenada five years ago.

"My wife and I hold such special memories of our visit to your beautiful ‘Spice Island’ five years ago, and of the warm and touching welcome you extended to us. Then, as whenever I have met Grenadians anywhere in the world, I was struck by your resilience, the strength of your community and by your shared determination to make a positive difference."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry came from the United States to be by his father's ailing side. On the other hand, Prince Williams has returned to Royal duties.