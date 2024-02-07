Advertisement

An 85-year-old retired teacher, Eileen McGrath, faced financial turmoil over the Christmas period as her pension payments were halted four times by Teachers’ Pensions, the entity responsible for administering payments on behalf of the UK government. The reason behind this repeated interruption was the pension provider's persistent refusal to accept that McGrath is very much alive.

“In November, I had received two letters from Teachers’ Pensions asking me euphemistically if I was dead,” McGrath revealed, as per a report from The Guardian. “I immediately called to make it clear that I was very much alive. Nevertheless, a week later two more letters arrived asking the same thing, so I wrote back to reiterate that I had still not died.”

McGrath discovered her pension has been blocked just 4 days after X'mas

Discovering just four days before Christmas that her pension had not been paid, McGrath, who also receives a widow’s pension from the scheme, faced an additional blow when that payment was also halted. Despite her efforts, both payments were only reinstated on January 2nd after she lodged a complaint.

This is not the first time McGrath has been subjected to proving her existence. During the second lockdown, while staying at her son’s house, she missed letters checking her circumstances, only realizing there was a problem when her pension failed to be deposited.

The retired teacher fell victim to a vetting procedure implemented by Teachers’ Pensions that routinely cross-references pension beneficiaries with the death register to prevent improper payments. Shockingly, according to the Department for Education (DfE), which oversees Teachers’ Pensions, the register entries may be matched to scheme members even if personal details differ.

Eileen McGrath's frustrating ordeal sheds light on the challenges faced by pensioners, emphasizing the need for a more accurate and considerate vetting process to prevent unnecessary financial distress for retirees.