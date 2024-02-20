Advertisement

UK Home Office has announced the opening of new ballot for the UK-India Young Professional Scheme, a joint initiative by the UK and Indian government aimed at enhancing the ties between the two countries via the cultural and educational exchanges. The candidates, this year, can apply from 20 February 2024 to work, study, and reside in the UK for 2 years.

The scheme was launched in May 2021 under the UK-India Mobility and Migration Partnership programme. The government of UK released ballot information for the Young Indians to apply in at least 3000 positions and apply for a visa in case of selection.

Advertisement

“You need to enter a ballot if you want to apply for a visa for the India Young Professionals Scheme,” the government of UK explained. The next ballot will open at 2:30pm India Standard Time (IST) on 20 February 2024 and will be closed at 2:30pm India Standard Time on 22 February 2024. Any Indian citizen between the ages of 18 and 30, having a bachelor’s degree or higher, with no children under the age of 18 living with them, are eligible for the India Young Professionals Scheme visa.

⏳ The first ballot of the #IndiaYoungProfessionalsScheme opens in less than 24 hours!



If you’re an 🇮🇳 graduate who wants to live, work or study in 🇬🇧 for up to 2 years, you can enter the ballot for a chance to apply for a visa.



🔗 https://t.co/pJxfMEJ7oY pic.twitter.com/q22GRqDEid — UK in India🇬🇧🇮🇳 (@UKinIndia) February 19, 2024

Here’s how you can apply:

Go to uk.gov.in, the official website for sending in the application forms for the ballot.

Select the India Young Professionals Scheme 2023 option from the homepage.

Click the link to apply on the new page.

One can enter the ballot by providing the following details:

name

date of birth

passport details

a scan or photo of your passport

phone number

email address

The candidates will be chosen at random and will receive the results of the ballot within 2 weeks via email. “It’s free to enter the ballot. You should only enter if you plan to apply for the visa, which costs £298 or Rs 31,118.29 and are able to meet the financial, educational and other requirements,” the Home Office said. Most places of the total 3000 are available in the February ballot, while the remaining places will be made available in the July ballot. A candidate can submit only one entry per person for each ballot. A candidate has 90 days from the date of the email to apply online, pay the visa application fee, including the immigration health surcharge and provide their biometrics.