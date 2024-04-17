UK PM Rishi Sunak spoke to Benjamin Netanyahu and noted that further escalation will only deepen instability in the region | Image:ANI

London: United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held a telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, on Tuesday and reiterated the UK's support for Israel's security after Iran's attack over the weekend. The UK PM noted that further escalation will only deepen instability in the region.

In a post on X, Rishi Sunak stated, "Earlier today, I spoke to Prime Minister @netanyahu and reiterated our support for Israel's security following Iran's reckless attack at the weekend. Further significant escalation will only deepen instability in the region. This is a moment for calm heads to prevail."

During the talks, Sunak said Iran had badly miscalculated and was increasingly isolated on the global stage, with the G7 coordinating a diplomatic response. He stressed that significant escalation was in no one's interest and would only deepen insecurity in the Middle East.

A statement released by the UK PM's office stated, "He reiterated the UK's steadfast support for Israel's security and for wider regional stability. Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked the UK for its rapid and robust support in the face of Iran's reckless and dangerous attack on Saturday."

On Gaza, UK PM Rishi Sunak said he remained "gravely concerned" about the deepening humanitarian crisis. He stated that the UK wanted to see a massive step change in aid access to flood Gaza with vital supplies, including Israel opening up new aid routes as quickly as possible.

A statement released by the UK PM's office stated, "The Prime Minister said it was deeply disappointing that Hamas blocked a deal at the weekend that would have saved Palestinian lives and secured the safe release of hostages."

Iran on Saturday night launched a barrage of 300 attack drones and missiles from its territory towards Israel, triggering air raid sirens throughout the country on Sunday morning as the military tried to intercept the Iranian projectiles, The Times of Israel reported.