Updated April 6th, 2024 at 13:45 IST

'Just Luck': UK's 111-Year-Old Briton John Tinniswood Becomes World's New Oldest Man

Taking the title from Venezuelan Juan Vicente Perez Mora, 114, who passed away this week, he said, "You either live long or you live short, and you can't much."

Reported by: Digital Desk
UK's 111-Year-Old Briton John Tinniswood Becomes World's New Oldest Man
Born in 1912 in Merseyside, northern England, Tinniswood has been retired for more than half a century. | Image:Reuters
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
London: Briton John Tinniswood, a 111-year-old man has become the world's oldest living man, Reuters reported.

When asked about the secret behind his health he said his longevity was "just luck" and that there is no special secret to his diet, although eats fish and chips every Friday, which is his favourite food.

Taking the title from Venezuelan Juan Vicente Perez Mora, 114 who passed away this week, Tinniswood said, "You either live long or you live short, and you can't do much about it."

Born in 1912 in Merseyside, northern England, 
Tinniswood has been retired for more than half a century. He worked as an accountant and former postal service worker. He currently clocks in at 111 years and 222 days.

Following this, the Guinness World Records stated that Tinniswood's claim to the record was assessed by its experts and by the Gerontology Research Group, which catalogues the world's confirmed "supercentenarians".

Giving a somewhat measured view of the state of the world, Tinniswood said, "The world, in its way, is always changing. It's a sort of ongoing experience... It's getting a little better but not all that much yet. It's going the right way."

Published April 6th, 2024 at 13:45 IST

