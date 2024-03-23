×

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 13:57 IST

Kate Middleton Delayed Cancer Announcement Out of Concern for Her Children

The Duchess, alongside her husband Prince William, decided to manage the news privately initially, primarily for the sake of their young children.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Princess Kate Middleton
Princess Kate Middleton | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
In a recent video message, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, addressed the public concerning her prolonged absence from the spotlight, revealing a sobering diagnosis of cancer. The Duchess of Cambridge disclosed that she has been undergoing chemotherapy, shedding light on the reason behind the delay in sharing the news.

The Duchess, alongside her husband Prince William, decided to manage the news privately initially, primarily for the sake of their young children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The timing of the announcement, coinciding with the school holidays of the young royals, was strategic, ensuring their absence from public scrutiny during this delicate time.

"It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be okay," Kate stated in her message, emphasizing the importance of protecting and comforting her children during this challenging period. “As I have said to them, I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits," she added. 

Kate requests privacy 

Kate expressed her gratitude for the understanding and support of the public, while also appealing for privacy as she focuses on her treatment. 

“This of course came as a huge shock and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time. We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment," she said. 

Despite initial expectations of returning to official duties after Easter, the Duchess clarified that her priority is her full recovery, postponing her return to work until she is physically able.

"My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now, I must focus on making a full recovery," she affirmed, highlighting her commitment to her health and family above all else.

The news of Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis has brought forth an outpouring of well wishes and support from around the world, as the royal family rallies around her during this challenging time. As she embarks on her journey towards recovery, the Duchess's resilience and determination serve as an inspiration to many, reminding us of the importance of prioritizing health and family above all else.

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 13:57 IST

