×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 08:41 IST

Kate Middleton May Address Health Concerns After She Returns To Public Duty: Report

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is expected to address concerns over her health after she returns to public service, a source close to the couple said.

Reported by: Bhagyasree Sengupta
King Charles III UK Prince William cancer
Prince of Wales and his wife Kate Middleton. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

London – Amid the host of conspiracy theories over her health and whereabouts, Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is expected to address concerns over her wellbeing after she returns to public service. A source close to the Kensington royals told The Sunday Times that she and her husband, Prince Williams will be more open about her health once she returns back to her royal duties. The 42-year-old British royal was admitted to a hospital in January. After the news broke out, Buckingham Palace said that the Princess would be undergoing a “planned abdominal surgery”. However, the palace remained hush-hush over her recovery.

“I can see a world in which the princess might discuss her recovery out on engagements,” a royal source told The Sunday Times over the weekend.  “They are at their most open when out interacting with members of the public. If she was going to do it, that’s how she would do it. I would expect that to be her instinct and it will be her call. They’re not going to be rushed,” the source furthered. Immediately after Kate's sudden hospitalisation, social media was flooded with bizarre conspiracy theories about her. While some claimed that the Princess of Wales was in a coma, others believed that she had a “butt-lift”. 

Advertisement

The fate of the Princess of Wales remains unclear

The gossip-mongering became even more intense after the Kensington royal shared a highly doctored image of Kate with her children on Mother's Day. Shortly after the release of the image, media agencies like the Associated Press issued a “kill notice” insisting that they could not trust the “authenticity” of the photograph. Amid the chaos, Kate issued a separate statement in which she called herself an “amateur photographer" who was trying her hands in editing. The Kensington Palace has maintained that the future queen of the United Kingdom will resume her public duties until and after Easter. 

Advertisement

Another source told The Sunday Times that it is completely up to the royal couple if they want to share an update on Kate's health or not. “In Kate’s case, there is almost nobody else in the world whose face, body, clothes are more judged than hers. So it’s entirely right for them not to want to be drawn into a game about what is going on with her health,” the source explained. “What is happening is exactly what they said would happen — she would spend two weeks in hospital and be back after Easter. So what if they haven’t pushed her out there to wave from the back of a car? She is not a show pony,” they furthered. 

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 08:41 IST

ViralRepublic DigitalWorld News

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

CBSE Board Exam 2024: BIG changes announced in marking scheme, timings and time table \ Details inside

CBSE Class 12 Economics

a few seconds ago
US business delegation Vietnam

Vietnam

4 minutes ago
Protesters Hurl Fireworks at Police Station as Tensions Escalate in France, 6 Arrested

Violence in France

5 minutes ago
In the wee hours of Monday morning, a five-storey under-construction building collapsed in South Kolkata's Metiabruz area

Kolkata Building Collapse

7 minutes ago
Electric vehicles

Govt approves EV policy

7 minutes ago
David Guetta and Jessica

David Welcomes Newborn

7 minutes ago
Tamannaah Bhatia

Ul Jalool Ishq Wrap Party

14 minutes ago
Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz defeats Medvedev

16 minutes ago
China real estate

China property trends

17 minutes ago
Sensex drops 1,628 points, posts worst day in nearly 3 years dragged by HDFC Bank

Sensex, Nifty open lower

19 minutes ago
Nicolo Zaniolo

Villa salvages 1-1 draw

22 minutes ago
Azam Khan

India News LIVE:

22 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal Summoned By ED

Kejriwal Skips ED Summon

23 minutes ago
Joao Felix

Barca routs Atletico 3-0

24 minutes ago
Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC

TSMC chip plant plans

30 minutes ago
THESE Parties That Did Not Get Any Funding Through Electoral Bonds Scheme | Complete List Here

Electoral Bonds Scheme

31 minutes ago
Erik ten Hag

United beats Liverpool

32 minutes ago
Mutual funds

Top mutual funds

33 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Never Think Jagan Reddy's Party and Congress are Different: PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  2. Men's Hairstyles That Are Ideal For Your Face Shape

    Lifestyle11 hours ago

  3. ICG Conducts Medical Evacuation of Crew from Liberian-Flagged Vessel

    World12 hours ago

  4. 2 Brothers Arrested For Posing as ED Officers, Extorting Money

    India News12 hours ago

  5. NDA Will Cross 400-Mark on June 4, Says PM Modi in Andhra | LIVE

    India News13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo