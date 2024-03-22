Advertisement

Amid swirling rumours and speculation, Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, has been diligently working from home as she continues her recovery from abdominal surgery, focusing on her involvement with the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood's (RFCEC) 'Shaping Us' project.

According to a report by The Telegraph, palace officials stated that despite her absence from public engagements, Middleton has been actively engaged with the 'Shaping Us' project, which aims to enhance the lives of infants by emphasizing the significance of early childhood development. The project, launched by Middleton in January, has yielded "overwhelming results," with the princess being regularly updated on its progress, the palace added.

This development comes on the heels of recent scrutiny after it was revealed that staff at a central London hospital, where Middleton underwent surgery, allegedly attempted to unlawfully access her private medical records. The UK's information watchdog initiated an investigation into the matter, focusing on The London Clinic, where the surgery took place.

Middleton's prolonged absence from public life has fueled various theories and speculations, exacerbated by a controversial photograph released by the palace depicting her with her children, which was later withdrawn due to digital alterations. The princess later apologized for any confusion surrounding the image, attributing the modifications to her penchant for experimentation.

Despite the ongoing speculation, Kensington Palace has reassured the public that Middleton is on the road to recovery following her surgery and is expected to resume her royal duties after the Easter school break.