×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 17:15 IST

Kate Middleton 'Working from Home', Claims Kensington Palace Amid Rumours

Middleton's prolonged absence from public life has fueled various theories and speculations, exacerbated by a controversial photograph released by the palace.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Amid swirling rumours and speculation, Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, has been diligently working from home as she continues her recovery from abdominal surgery, focusing on her involvement with the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood's (RFCEC) 'Shaping Us' project.

According to a report by The Telegraph, palace officials stated that despite her absence from public engagements, Middleton has been actively engaged with the 'Shaping Us' project, which aims to enhance the lives of infants by emphasizing the significance of early childhood development. The project, launched by Middleton in January, has yielded "overwhelming results," with the princess being regularly updated on its progress, the palace added.

Advertisement

Here is what you need to know

This development comes on the heels of recent scrutiny after it was revealed that staff at a central London hospital, where Middleton underwent surgery, allegedly attempted to unlawfully access her private medical records. The UK's information watchdog initiated an investigation into the matter, focusing on The London Clinic, where the surgery took place.

Advertisement

Middleton's prolonged absence from public life has fueled various theories and speculations, exacerbated by a controversial photograph released by the palace depicting her with her children, which was later withdrawn due to digital alterations. The princess later apologized for any confusion surrounding the image, attributing the modifications to her penchant for experimentation.

Despite the ongoing speculation, Kensington Palace has reassured the public that Middleton is on the road to recovery following her surgery and is expected to resume her royal duties after the Easter school break.

Advertisement

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 17:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

IPL Opening Ceremony

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony

a few seconds ago
Erica Fernandes

Erica On Nepotism

2 minutes ago
Chandrayaan 3

Chandrayaan 3 landing

3 minutes ago
MS Dhoni and AB de Villiers

ABD lambasts Dhoni

4 minutes ago
Indian private banks loan growth

banks net interest income

7 minutes ago
ms dhoni new role in ipl 2024 post

CSK vs RCB Dream11

9 minutes ago
Adidas

Adidas posted loss

9 minutes ago
Five Animals With Amazing Camouflaging Abilities

Camouflaging Animals

11 minutes ago
IPL Opening Ceremony: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff Kick Off The Season With Electrifying Performances

IPL Opening Ceremony

11 minutes ago
AAP Reacts to Anna Hazare's Remarks on Kejriwal's Arrest

AAP Reacts to Anna Hazare

11 minutes ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal’s Wife Reacts

13 minutes ago
Campus hiring of women in India rose by 5 percentage points in 2022–23

Campus hiring of women

13 minutes ago
Holi

Holi Traditions

14 minutes ago
Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra

Rani-Aditya Marriage

16 minutes ago
Randeep Hooda in a still from Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Veer Savarkar Review

17 minutes ago
Using Blockchain to Ensure Responsible Use of Artificial Intelligence

Middle East AI dream depe

25 minutes ago
CSK vs RCB

IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Live

27 minutes ago
Death

Three bodies found

31 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BREAKING: BJP Releases Fourth List of Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections5 hours ago

  2. UP Madrasa Board Unconstitutional: Allahabad HC

    Education7 hours ago

  3. Delhi HC Admits CBI Plea Against Acquittal Of A Raja, Others in 2G Scam

    India News8 hours ago

  4. Will send you to jail: HC Warns Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

    India News10 hours ago

  5. Triptii, Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Spotted Shopping Together In Mumbai

    Entertainment11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo