King Charles III Admitted to London Hospital

Advertisement

King Charles III, aged 75, has been admitted to the London Clinic for a scheduled "corrective procedure" to address an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace confirmed today. The monarch, who arrived with the Queen by his side, will undergo treatment at the same hospital where the Princess of Wales is recovering from abdominal surgery.

The King's diagnosis of an enlarged prostate, a benign condition, was made on January 17 during a routine check-up prompted by experiencing symptoms. In line with public health advice, the palace emphasized that the monarch sought treatment "in common with thousands of men each year."

Advertisement

Buckingham Palace has expressed gratitude to well-wishers

The decision to publicize King Charles's surgery is viewed as an opportunity to raise awareness about men's health and encourage regular prostate check-ups. Buckingham Palace expressed gratitude for the well-wishes received and stated that the monarch is pleased to contribute positively to public health awareness.

Advertisement

King Charles III, who ascended to the throne 16 months ago, had canceled engagements and was advised to rest in preparation for the corrective procedure. The palace intends to confirm details of his treatment once it concludes.

In a related development, during his hospital visit, King Charles took the opportunity to check on his daughter-in-law, Kate, who is on the 11th day of her hospital stay after undergoing a successful major operation last week.