English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 15:25 IST

King Charles III Goes Public With Diagnosis as Ex-Patron of Cancer Charities

The palace announced on Monday evening that the 75-year-old monarch had begun a schedule of treatment and remains “wholly positive."

Press Trust Of India
King Charles
King Charles | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

London: Britain’s King Charles III chose to make his cancer diagnosis public in keeping with his role as patron of cancer charities when he was the Prince of Wales, Buckingham Palace has said.

The palace announced on Monday evening that the 75-year-old monarch had begun a schedule of treatment and remains “wholly positive” after being diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer. It stressed that while the “issue of concern” came to light during his recent hospital treatment for a benign prostate enlargement, the King "does not have prostate cancer".

Advertisement

“The King has elected to make his diagnosis public once the schedule of treatment had begun, noting that as Prince of Wales, he was a patron of a number of cancer-related charities,” said a palace spokesperson.

“In this capacity, His Majesty has often spoken publicly in support of cancer patients, their loved ones and the wonderful health professionals who help care for them,” the spokesperson said.

Advertisement

Wishes for King Charles’ health have been pouring in from leaders around the world, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi who wished him a “speedy recovery and good health”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told the BBC he was "shocked and sad" to hear of the King's cancer diagnosis but thankful the illness was "caught early".

Advertisement

"All our thoughts are with him and his family. I’m in regular contact as I always am," said Sunak, indicating his customary weekly audiences with the King will continue during the treatment.

Buckingham Palace said in an official statement that it was during the King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted and subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. The monarch has commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. However, he will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

Advertisement

“His Majesty is grateful to his medical team for their expert care and swift intervention, is wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible,” Buckingham Palace said.

“Regrettably, a number of the King’s forthcoming public engagements will have to be rearranged or postponed. His Majesty would like to apologise to all those who may be disappointed or inconvenienced as a consequence,” it said.

Advertisement

The King will continue to receive Red Boxes, which contain official papers for his review and sign-off, and process State documents as there are no plans to appoint Counsellors of State – which include his wife Queen Camilla and son and heir Prince William. They are expected to divide the King’s public-facing duties between them during his treatment phase.

Over the weekend, King Charles was photographed waving after he and Queen Camilla attended a church service in Sandringham, Norfolk, marking his first public appearance since being discharged from a London clinic last Monday. He has since travelled from Sandringham to London to begin treatment as an outpatient and is now at the palace in London.

Advertisement

The palace has said it will not be releasing anything further on the sovereign’s health at this stage. It has also issued guidance for the media to refrain from breaching Charles’ right to privacy related to his health.

According to sources, all the King’s siblings and children were notified personally by Charles and his US-based younger son Prince Harry is said to be flying in to be with him. 

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 15:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement