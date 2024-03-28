Advertisement

London – In his first public announcement after the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton announced her Cancer diagnosis, British Monarch King Charles III will highlight the importance of friendship “in a time of need”. The proclamation from the UK King will come on Thursday while he will be delivering his second Easter address as a king, The Guardian reported. As per the reports, the pre-recorded audio of his Easter message will be broadcast in his absence at a Royal Maundy service in Worcester Cathedral ahead of the Easter weekend.

Earlier this year, Charles himself was diagnosed with Cancer after undergoing surgery for an enlarged prostate. According to The Guardian, the King is expected to emphasise how Jesus set an "example of how we should serve and care for each other", and how as a nation "we need and benefit greatly from those who extend the hand of friendship to us, especially in a time of need". The 75-year-old monarch will also reamplify his Coronation pledge "not to be served but to serve". Apart from this, the king has recorded his Bible reading and described the Maundy money recipients as “wonderful examples of such kindness” in “giving so much of their lives to the service of others in their communities”.

Here's what you need to know about Royal Maundy Service

It is pertinent to note that there will be a reduced number of members of the royal family present at the ceremony to avoid the health risks associated with the large crowd. The Royal Maundy service is an annual event where the monarch, who is the head of the Church of England, presents minted coins to people who are recognised for their community services. The ceremony commemorates Jesus Christ's Last Supper when he washed the feet of his disciples as an actor of humility. While the British monarch no longer washes the feet of the needy, something which has been a common practice in medieval times, around 75 women and 75 men – signifying the king’s age – will be presented with two purses, one red and one white, filled with Maundy money.