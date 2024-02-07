Advertisement

UK’s King Charles III will not carry out the Royal duties for up to one month owing to his recovery following a medical procedure for an enlarged prostate, the British media reported on Sunday. The 75-year-old monarch is being treated for the enlarged prostate and was admitted to the hospital. He, however, this week was doing well. He was admitted to the The London Clinic and will remain in the hospital. He was reportedly visited by his wife Queen Camilla on Sunday.

King of UK ‘doing well’: Queen Camilla

According to the statement of Queen, the King of UK was “doing well.” It was reported that he also visited his daughter-in-law the Princess of Wales, Princess Catherine. The latter is also recovering in the same hospital in the central London hospital after her abdominal surgery last week, according to reports.

There will be a “period of recuperation” for the King, Sky news reported. He, however, will be available for the state matters even as he is admitted in the hospital. “The King had last carried out duties in private on Thursday, ahead of arriving in London from Norfolk to prepare for the procedure,” the outlet added.

Charles also had to cancel engagements ahead of the surgery as he has bee advised by the doctors to rest. The exit nature of his treatment is unknown. He is expected to be staying at the royal Sandringham estate, where he will finish some tasks. He will later head to London for the medical procedure. UK’s Prime minister Rishi Sunak wished Charles the "very best.” According to a statement by 10 downing street, Sunak wished Charles a "speedy recovery.”

The 75 year old Monarch has been diagnosed with a enlarged prostate, but his condition is benign, according to British media reports. The Buckingham Palace said that he would be undergoing treatment, but added that the monarch was "delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness."His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week," the palace stated.

It wasn’t revealed at the time for how long the UK King will remain in the hospital, or how long it would take for his condition to heal. "In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate," Buckingham Palace said, adding that it was a”corrective procedure.” It added, that the King’s public engagements would "be postponed for a short period of recuperation."