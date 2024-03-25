Advertisement

London – The nephew of the UK Monarch King Charles III revealed that the king is “frustrated” about the speed of his cancer recovery. Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Royal Anne, said that the British sovereign remains “pragmatic” and is “pushing” staff and doctors to be able to continue with his duties. In a rare insight from within the palace, Philips stated that the King is in “good spirits” and is completely focusing on his recovery. The assurance from Phillip came during his trip to Australia where he took part in a rare televised interview. With this Phillip became the first royal to speak on the current situation in Buckingham Palace in detail.

“He’s frustrated that he can’t get on and do everything that he wants to be able to do,” King's nephew said in a Sunday interview. The 75-year-old monarch was diagnosed with unspecified cancer in February after undergoing surgery for an enlarged prostate. In the past, some of the insider sources have also stated that Charles is impatient by the pace of his recovery and wants to get back to his duties quickly. “He is always pushing his staff and everybody — his doctors and nurses — to be able to say ‘Actually can I do this, can I do that?’” Phillips said during a Sky News Australia interview Sunday. The assertion from Phillips came days after Queen Camilla said that her husband was doing “very well” while greeting fans in Northern Ireland.

Phillips lauds her mother's commitment

During the interview, Phillips lauded his mother Princess Anne's commitment to her duties and called it “pretty remarkable”. "Both of them are incredibly hard-working and both in their 70s they're still working a lot harder than either of them probably expected," he said. “So everyone has a huge amount to live up to and ultimately they all live by example,” he added. Phillips went on to stated that Anne “really values” her home time as well. Phillips was visiting Australia to represent the International Foundation for Arts and Culture. He noted that the royal family has a "huge affinity" with Australia, adding "All of us have friends over here".