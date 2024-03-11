Advertisement

London – Police in the United Kingdom arrested a man after he crashed into the gates of the Buckingham Palace on early Saturday morning (local time). According to the British news outlet The Telegraph, the man was sanctioned and detained by the authorities under the Mental Health Act. The vehicle that drove into the front gates caused significant damage to the gates of the iconic palace. Armed officers quickly responded to the site and the man was arrested before being taken to the hospital. After getting a hold of the situation, the Metropolitan police maintained that there were no other injuries and the authorities are seeking to establish the circumstances.

However, in an update on Sunday afternoon, Scotland Yard said that the man had been released on police bail and was charged under the Mental Health Act. The Scotland Yard also confirmed that the incident was not being investigated as a terror-related incident. “At around 02.35hrs on Saturday, 9 March a car collided with the gates of Buckingham Palace," the spokesperson from the Met police said in their update on the matter. “Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage. He was taken to hospital where following assessment he was sectioned under the Mental Health Act. He has been released on bail and enquiries continue. The matter is not being treated as terror-related,” the statement further reads.

The incident damages the gates of the Buckingham Palace

According to The Telegraph, the gates of the Buckingham Palace were seen visibly damaged. Shortly after the incident, wooden planks were erected by the palace officials across the damaged area. In the video that is circulating online, London Police were seen with their guns drawn and shouting shooting commands at the suspect who was kneeling on the ground with his hands on top of his head. Meanwhile, a bystander near the palace at the time said they heard a noise before seeing the police arrest the man. “I heard a loud bang, and I looked over and the car had crashed into Buckingham Palace, the witness who wished to remain anonymous told the outlet. “Police were on the scene pretty quickly – and they got the man out and arrested him," he added.