×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 08:11 IST

Met Police Arrests Man For Crashing into Buckingham Palace Gates | Watch

Police in the United Kingdom arrested a man after he crashed into the gates of the Buckingham Palace on early Saturday morning.

Reported by: Bhagyasree Sengupta
ourists walk past boarded gates after a man was arrested after crashing his vehicle, at Buckingham Palace in London
ourists walk past boarded gates after a man was arrested after crashing his vehicle, at Buckingham Palace in London | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

London – Police in the United Kingdom arrested a man after he crashed into the gates of the Buckingham Palace on early Saturday morning (local time). According to the British news outlet The Telegraph, the man was sanctioned and detained by the authorities under the Mental Health Act. The vehicle that drove into the front gates caused significant damage to the gates of the iconic palace. Armed officers quickly responded to the site and the man was arrested before being taken to the hospital. After getting a hold of the situation, the Metropolitan police maintained that there were no other injuries and the authorities are seeking to establish the circumstances. 

However, in an update on Sunday afternoon, Scotland Yard said that the man had been released on police bail and was charged under the Mental Health Act. The Scotland Yard also confirmed that the incident was not being investigated as a terror-related incident. “At around 02.35hrs on Saturday, 9 March a car collided with the gates of Buckingham Palace," the spokesperson from the Met police said in their update on the matter. “Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage. He was taken to hospital where following assessment he was sectioned under the Mental Health Act. He has been released on bail and enquiries continue. The matter is not being treated as terror-related,” the statement further reads.

Advertisement

The incident damages the gates of the Buckingham Palace

According to The Telegraph, the gates of the Buckingham Palace were seen visibly damaged. Shortly after the incident, wooden planks were erected by the palace officials across the damaged area. In the video that is circulating online, London Police were seen with their guns drawn and shouting shooting commands at the suspect who was kneeling on the ground with his hands on top of his head. Meanwhile, a bystander near the palace at the time said they heard a noise before seeing the police arrest the man. “I heard a loud bang, and I looked over and the car had crashed into Buckingham Palace, the witness who wished to remain anonymous told the outlet. “Police were on the scene pretty quickly – and they got the man out and arrested him," he added. 

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 08:11 IST

Republic DigitalViralWorld News

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

15 hours ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

15 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

15 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

15 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

15 hours ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

15 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

15 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

15 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

15 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

15 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 days ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

2 days ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 days ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

2 days ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

2 days ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Met Police Arrests Man For Crashing into Buckingham Palace Gates | Watch

    World12 minutes ago

  2. How India's Diplomatic Approach Averted Nuclear War

    Defence14 minutes ago

  3. Oscars 2024 Full List Of Winners - Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy Win Big

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  4. Delta expects delay in Boeing 737 Max 10 delivery

    Business News18 minutes ago

  5. Oscars 2024: Cillian Murphy Wins His First Academy Award For Oppenheimer

    Entertainment28 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo