A 36-year-old man wielding a sword has been apprehended by authorities following a harrowing attack on members of the public and two police officers in north-east London, as confirmed by the Metropolitan Police.

The incident, which unfolded in a street near Hainault Tube station, prompted a swift and comprehensive response from emergency services. Wes Streeting, the Member of Parliament for Ilford North and also serving as the shadow health secretary, affirmed the severity of the situation, declaring it a "critical incident."

Details regarding the nature of the attack are still emerging, but reports indicate that the assailant targeted both civilians and law enforcement officers. Transport for London's website confirmed the closure of Hainault Tube station, attributing it to an ongoing police investigation in the vicinity.

In a statement posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Mr. Streeting provided updates on the unfolding situation. "A critical incident has been declared in Hainault," he wrote. "There are station and road closures in place. The police, ambulance service, and fire brigade are responding."

“Police and other emergency services are in Hainault, east London, at a serious incident in which a man with a sword has been arrested. We were called shortly before 7am to reports of a vehicle being driven into a house in the Thurlow Gardens area. There were reports people have been stabbed. At this time we understand the suspect went on to attack other members of the public and two police officers.“We are awaiting an update on the condition of those injured. A 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene and he is in custody," a statement from the Metropolitan Police reads.