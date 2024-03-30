Advertisement

In a bid to strengthen NATO's capabilities in the Arctic amid unending tension between Russia and Ukraine, Britain on Wednesday, March 8 announced the opening of a military base in the Nordic nation.

The UK's Royal Navy said this action is "necessary for the modern era." The base of the operation will lie around 120 kilometers south of the city of Tromso, which is the largest in the northern part of the country and allows the UK's Littoral Response Group to maintain army camps, which is a special unit that comes into action only during the time of crisis in the European nations.

Britain set to establish Arctic military base in Norway

As of now, the exact strength of the permanently deployed troops at Camp Viking has not been revealed. However, "a new Arctic operations base will support Britain’s commandos for the next 10 years as the UK underscores its commitment to security in the High North," said Britain’s Royal Navy. Earlier, Camp Viking was believed to be a center point for cold weather and mountain warfare training. "The camp’s location is ideal for deterring threats in the region and situated so the UK can respond rapidly if needed to protect NATO’s northern flank and its close ally, Norway," the navy statement said.

It is to be noted that the Nordic nation, which is adjoined by a 198-kilometer border with Russia, has played a key role in providing weapons to war-torn Ukraine, including a wide range of military equipment and artillery and ammunition. During the announcement, Britain also praised the bilateral Arctic cooperation that had existed for more than 70 years but was intensified when Norway and the Svalbard archipelago were recognised as important parts of NATO in the 1970s.

Norway recently entered into a new bilateral defence deal with the US, indicating its intention to join NATO. The agreement said that America would have the right to unimpeded access and use of four designated military areas in Norway, including Ramsund Naval Base and Evenes Air Station. Several Nordic nations, UK, and US officials view the deal as important to keep an eye on the Russian threat in the Arctic.

Image: AP