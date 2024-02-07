Advertisement

London – Nine people including children were injured after a suspected “acid attack” rocked Clapham, South London. The Metropolitan police were called to Lessar Avenue, Clapham at 7:25 pm (local time) on Wednesday. According to The Guardian, the main recipient of the attack was a woman and two children and a further six people were injured after coming to their aid. Out of the six people who were injured in the incident, three were police officers. However, Deputy Superintendent Alexander Castle noted that the injuries acquired by the police officers were minor.

“While tests are ongoing to determine what the substance is, at this stage we believe it to be a corrosive substance," Castle told local reporters on Wednesday, The Guardian reported. “A man was seen fleeing the scene. We are drawing on resources from across the Met to apprehend this individual and work is ongoing to determine what has led to this awful incident," he added. It is important to note that the authorities are yet to make an arrest in the matter and further mentioned that police would give an update on the conditions of those injured as soon as possible. Meanwhile, Labour Party's London Assembly member Marina Ahmad mentioned that the women and children were in the car when they were assaulted by a man. “There has been a traffic collision with a man assaulting occupants in a car and throwing acid. Victims include children. 7.25pm Lessar Avenue, Clapham Common South Side, SW4 If you have any information, please contact Crimestoppers 0800 555 111, completely anonymously,” Ahmad wrote on X, formally known as Twitter.

Firefighters use specialist equipment to detect the chemical substance used in the attack

According to The Guardian, Firefighters are using special equipment to detect what is believed to be the corrosive substance used in the attack. “Firefighters were called to a chemical incident on Lessar Avenue in Clapham this evening. Working alongside emergency service partners, crews provided immediate emergency care to a woman and two children," the spokesperson from the department told local reporters. “Five further people were also treated at the scene. They were all taken to hospital by London ambulance service crews. Crews also used specialist equipment to detect a corrosive substance that is believed to have been used in the incident. The brigade was called at 7:35 pm and the incident was over for firefighters by 9:21 pm. Two fire engines from Clapham and Battersea fire stations attended the scene," the official furthered. Meanwhile, a London ambulance service spokesperson mentioned that five of the nine people injured in the incident were taken to a major trauma centre. “We treated nine people, five of whom were taken to a major trauma centre. Three patients were taken to a local hospital and the other was discharged at the scene," the spokesperson averred.