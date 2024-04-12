The Skilled work visa applications witnessed an increase of 63 per cent from India from 2021-22 to 2022-23. | Image: Freepik

London: We all aspire to fly abroad to earn more money. But if you aspire to fly to the United Kingdom, you need to now earn significantly more money to earn a visa.

According to the recent degradation through the points-based system (PBS), individuals will have to do a job with a higher salary. People need to earn at least 50 per cent more, which is £38,700 (Rs 40, 48, 231) than the previous £26,200 (Rs 27,40,662).

This development came after the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak-led government announced plans to limit the number of migrants in the country. The UK reported 7,45,000 immigrants in 2022, which Sunak stated was "far too high."

The Skilled work visa applications witnessed an increase of 63 per cent from India from 2021-22 to 2022-23.

However, these new norms don't apply to healthcare workers, teachers or any social sector workers but they cannot bring dependents with them.

Earlier the minimum level to qualify for a family visa the limit was increased to £38,700 (Rs 40,48,231) from the previous £18,600 (Rs 19,45,661), however, the government reduced it to the new minimum of £29,000 (Rs 30,33,558) after warning that the new rules were “separating families”.

Although, Sunak later stated that the amount would be raised in the future first to £34,500 (Rs 36,08,888) and then £38,700 (Rs 40,48,231).

The higher threshold will be "reached in early 2025," he confirmed.

How Does the Points-Based System Work?

All applicants must need 70 points to qualify for a skilled worker visa. they need 50 points for having a job offer and above a minimum skill level and speaking English. The remaining 20 points can be achieved from a higher salary or working in a sector with job shortages or PhDs.

The standard fee for a skilled visa is somewhere between £719 (Rs 765,211) and £1,500 (Rs 156,908).

However, applicants will have to pay a healthcare surcharge every year of their stay, which is now £1,035 (Rs 1,08,266) up from £624 (Rs 65,273).

Jobs that have a lower salary threshold include healthcare workers, pharmacists, graphic designers, construction workers and vets making it easier for applicants to get points.