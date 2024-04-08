×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 00:13 IST

Prince William, Kate Middleton Feeling 'Anxiety' Over Possibility of Ascending Throne: Royal Expert

A royal expert has claimed that Prince William and Princess Kate are under enormous pressure following King Charles' cancer diagnosis announcement.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton with her husband Prince of Wales William
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton with her husband Prince of Wales William | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
With King Charles III continuing to limit his public interactions following his cancer diagnosis, the heirs to the throne, Prince William and Princess Kate are feeling ‘extreme anxiety’ over the possibility that they may have to ascend the throne ahead of schedule, a royal expert has claimed. Writing for the New York Times, former Vanity Fair editor and royal biographer Tina Brown said that news of King Charles' cancer had put Prince William and Kate Middleton “in frightening proximity to ascending the throne”.

A contributing factor to their ‘intense anxiety’ is the slimmed-down monarchy that Charles had promised when he ascended the throne from his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. This, when combined with a series of scandals relating to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Prince Andrew, etc., has only added to the pressure that is apparently being felt by the royal heirs. The heirs will only have a few, controversy-free family members to rely on if and when the time comes for them to take charge of the throne.   

The pressure, Brown noted, would be particularly acute for Princess Kate, who is “the most popular member of the royal family after William”.

During an appearance on CBS Mornings, Brown listed the complexities the royal couple and Kate, in particular, may have to deal with at the moment. She said, "They may be king and queen much quicker than they thought—maybe even in the next couple of years if things go wrong—and, she has this shocking diagnosis, which she never ever thought she would have plus three young children who she has to tell and handle…I think there was genuine chaos behind the scenes and they've been trying to juggle it all."

In her opinion piece, Brown appears to at least partially blame the late Queen Elizabeth II for this state of affairs, an opinion she admits “may not be a popular thought”. She states that Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year-long reign “left a pileup of heirs infantilised by too little to do and trapped by a dusty structure that should have been reformed decades ago”.

All said and done, it may be noted that King Charles III has since made his first public appearance after his cancer diagnosis when he attended the traditional Easter Service in St George's Chapel, many speculating that his appearance, which involved interactions with members of the public, was meant to allay concerns over the future of the British monarchy. 

Published April 8th, 2024 at 00:13 IST

