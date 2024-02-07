Advertisement

Kensington Palace announced on Monday that princess Kate has been discharged from hospital. She has now returned home, to Windsor. The surgery, conducted on January 16, was for an undisclosed condition, and the palace assured the public that the princess's condition is not cancerous.

In a statement released by the princess's office at Kensington Palace, the royal couple expressed their gratitude to the entire medical team at The London Clinic, with a special acknowledgment for the dedicated nursing staff who provided care during the surgery. The statement conveyed the family's appreciation for the outpouring of well wishes from around the world.

Royal couple says they are grateful for all the well wishes

“The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided,’’ the palace said. “The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world.”

The 42-year-old princess, formerly known as Kate Middleton, is the wife of Prince William, the heir to the throne. Despite generally experiencing good health and maintaining an active lifestyle, Princess Kate had previously been hospitalized with severe morning sickness during her pregnancies, as per a report from the Associated Press.

The announcement of her recent surgery and subsequent discharge sheds light on the private health matters of the royal family, prompting well wishes and support from their global well-wishers. As Princess Kate continues her recovery, the royal family remains appreciative of the support they have received during this period.