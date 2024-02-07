Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 18:22 IST

Princess Kate Returns Home to Windsor Following Planned Abdominal Surgery

In a statement released by the princess's office at Kensington Palace, the royal couple expressed their gratitude to the entire medical team.

Digital Desk
Kate, princess of Wales
Kate, princess of Wales | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kensington Palace announced on Monday that princess Kate has been discharged from hospital. She has now returned home, to Windsor. The surgery, conducted on January 16, was for an undisclosed condition, and the palace assured the public that the princess's condition is not cancerous.

In a statement released by the princess's office at Kensington Palace, the royal couple expressed their gratitude to the entire medical team at The London Clinic, with a special acknowledgment for the dedicated nursing staff who provided care during the surgery. The statement conveyed the family's appreciation for the outpouring of well wishes from around the world.

Advertisement

Royal couple says they are grateful for all the well wishes

“The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided,’’ the palace said. “The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world.”

Advertisement

The 42-year-old princess, formerly known as Kate Middleton, is the wife of Prince William, the heir to the throne. Despite generally experiencing good health and maintaining an active lifestyle, Princess Kate had previously been hospitalized with severe morning sickness during her pregnancies, as per a report from the Associated Press.

The announcement of her recent surgery and subsequent discharge sheds light on the private health matters of the royal family, prompting well wishes and support from their global well-wishers. As Princess Kate continues her recovery, the royal family remains appreciative of the support they have received during this period.

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 18:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

14 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

15 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

15 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

15 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'I Am Life Partner of Brave Warrior': Hemant Soren's wife

    India News16 minutes ago

  2. Hamilton's ex-teammate breaks silence on sensational Ferrari move

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  3. Not Samantha Ruth Prabhu, THIS Actress Joins Star Cast Of RC16

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  4. 23-Year-Old Indian Origin Student Killed in US

    World18 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: Siddaramaiah, 135 Karnataka Cong MLAs Protest in Delhi

    India News22 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement