New Delhi: A former British teacher convicted on charge of raping a minor girl with her mechanic boyfriend has been banned from teaching for life, media reports suggest.

The reports stated that the accused woman, Julie Morris, was the ‘safeguarding lead’ at St George’s Central Primary School in England’s Tyldesley when she indulged in acts of ‘grave sexual depravity’ with her partner.

In 2016, the 46-year-old woman met David, 52, on a dating website and their relationship quickly became “intensely sexual”, a court hearing the case was told by police.

According to police, the couple abused a girl aged under 13 on numerous occasions between 2018 and 2021.

The report further stated that David would often capture the abusive act on his phone during which Julie was caught giggling.

How the Abusive Act Was Exposed

The matter came to light back in September 2021 after Davis’s house was raided by cops as a part of a probe into the case of one of his acquaintances. Police had found several messages sent by him to his acquaintance.

A day later, police received a tip-off about the Morris’ crimes and that the couple was planning to flee and decided to swoop down on them.

Julie, who confessed to committing 18 sexual offences, including two counts of rape, was sent to jail for 13 years and four months, with an extended four years on licence meanwhile, David, who admitted 34 offences, including seven counts of rape, was imprisoned for 16 years with an extended four years on licence.

Later, Julie’s case was handed over to the Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) which concluded that her actions were ‘fundamentally incompatible with her being a teacher,’ prompting officials to ban her permanently from the profession.

